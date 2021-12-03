One more week, we collect for you the best Google Play offers for which you can get free or at a much lower price apps, games and payment icon packs. Today we have 60 offers in total to choose from, 19 free and 41 of them discounted. Don’t think about it too much, some offers will disappear in the next few hours.
19 free Android apps
We start as always with the applications, games and icon packs on sale that you can get totally free for a limited time. There aren’t many household names, but some games with positive reviews are Live or Die Pro, Pixel Blade M VIP and Coin Princess.
Applications
Games
Live or Die Survival Pro
1.19 eurosfree
MR RACER: Car Racing Game – Premium – MULTIPLAYER
5.49 eurosfree
Pixel Blade M Vip – Action rpg
1.79 eurosfree
Soul Warrior Premium
€ 0.59free
Speed Math – Mini Math Games
1.39 eurosfree
DungeonCorp. Q> An auto-earning game!
1.79 eurosfree
Glidey – Minimal puzzle game
1.99 eurosfree
Coin Princess!
0.99 eurosfree
Hero’s 2nd Memory: Offline Shooting RPG
0.99 eurosfree
Merge Number Puzzle
3.29 eurosfree
Sudoku Ultimate Offline Puzzle
2.09 eurosfree
Personalization
41 discounted Android apps
We continue with other paid games, apps and icon packs that are exceptionally on sale. The weather app YoWindow is among them, as well as the essentials Monument Valley and Monument Valley 2.
Applications
Hydro Coach PRO: drink water
6.99 euros3.49 euros
YoWindow Time – Unlimited
9.99 euros5.99 euros
Budget Blitz Pro – money tracking and planning
21.99 euros14.99 euros
Guitar Note Trainer
3.09 euros2.16 euros
My Dictionary: polyglot
5.49 euros2.69 euros
My Wallets
4.49 euros2.69 euros
myFrequency – Vibration Analysis
9.99 euros6.49 euros
SyncMyDroid: Transfer to PC
2.39 euros1.19 euros
Games
Boss Rush: Mythology Mobile
1.59 euros€ 0.59
Math games
2.99 euros1.09 euros
Monument valley
2.99 euros1.39 euros
Monument valley 2
5.49 euros2.79 euros
My so-called future girlfriend [Visual Novel]
2.49 euros1.39 euros
Slaughter 3: The Rebels
2.29 euros€ 0.59
SuperMD Pro (MD / GEN Emulator)
2.79 euros1.59 euros
Warhammer quest
3.99 euros1.09 euros
BlastZone 2: Arcade Shooter
4.89 euros2.69 euros
Hot guns
1.89 euros€ 0.59
Mission Ammunition
2.89 euros0.79 euros
Prison Run and Gun
1.99 euros€ 0.59
Shootout on Cash Island
2.19 euros€ 0.59
WarAge Premium
1.99 euros0.69 euros
Dark cards
1.59 euros1.09 euros
Dark mist
3.99 euros1.09 euros
Fait – The Machine
2.49 euros1.09 euros
MudRunner
6.99 euros4.49 euros
My days in Portia
7.99 euros4.99 euros
One Line Coloring
2.49 euros1.29 euros
Planet Genesis 2 – solar systems simulator
4.09 euros1.79 euros
To Be Or Not To Be
7.99 euros1.59 euros
Blood card
3.89 euros1.09 euros
Personalization
Nature Live Spring Flowers XL
2.49 euros0.99 euros
Parallax Nature: Summer Day XL 3D Gyro Wallpaper
2.49 euros0.99 euros
Pix Material Icon Pack
1.59 euros1.09 euros
Spring Flowers 3D Parallax Pro
2.49 euros0.99 euros
Camo Dark Icon Pack
1.59 euros1.09 euros
Christmas in HD Gyro 3DXL
2.49 euros0.99 euros
Livix KLWP
1.59 euros0.89 euros
Kaomoji. Pro
2.19 euros1.09 euros
Only Boxes For KLWP
2.29 euros0.69 euros
Prism for KLWP
2.29 euros0.69 euros
More offers?
If after all these free applications our section on Fridays falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues at Applesfera and Xataka Móvil. You can also see the best prices on mobiles and accessories in our Hunting Bargains today.
We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so you can add the Google Play offers that you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!