One more week, we collect for you the best Google Play offers for which you can get free or at a much lower price apps, games and payment icon packs. Today we have 60 offers in total to choose from, 19 free and 41 of them discounted. Don’t think about it too much, some offers will disappear in the next few hours.


19 free Android apps

Pixel Blade M VIP

We start as always with the applications, games and icon packs on sale that you can get totally free for a limited time. There aren’t many household names, but some games with positive reviews are Live or Die Pro, Pixel Blade M VIP and Coin Princess.

Applications

Games

  • Live or Die Survival Pro 1.19 euros free

  • MR RACER: Car Racing Game – Premium – MULTIPLAYER 5.49 euros free

  • Pixel Blade M Vip – Action rpg 1.79 euros free

  • Soul Warrior Premium € 0.59 free

  • Speed ​​Math – Mini Math Games 1.39 euros free

  • DungeonCorp. Q> An auto-earning game! 1.79 euros free

  • Glidey – Minimal puzzle game 1.99 euros free

  • Coin Princess! 0.99 euros free

  • Hero’s 2nd Memory: Offline Shooting RPG 0.99 euros free

  • Merge Number Puzzle 3.29 euros free

  • Sudoku Ultimate Offline Puzzle 2.09 euros free

Personalization

41 discounted Android apps

We continue with other paid games, apps and icon packs that are exceptionally on sale. The weather app YoWindow is among them, as well as the essentials Monument Valley and Monument Valley 2.

Applications

  • Hydro Coach PRO: drink water 6.99 euros 3.49 euros

  • YoWindow Time – Unlimited 9.99 euros 5.99 euros

  • Budget Blitz Pro – money tracking and planning 21.99 euros 14.99 euros

  • Guitar Note Trainer 3.09 euros 2.16 euros

  • My Dictionary: polyglot 5.49 euros 2.69 euros

  • My Wallets 4.49 euros 2.69 euros

  • myFrequency – Vibration Analysis 9.99 euros 6.49 euros

  • SyncMyDroid: Transfer to PC 2.39 euros 1.19 euros

Games

  • Boss Rush: Mythology Mobile 1.59 euros € 0.59

  • Math games 2.99 euros 1.09 euros

  • Monument valley 2.99 euros 1.39 euros

  • Monument valley 2 5.49 euros 2.79 euros

  • My so-called future girlfriend [Visual Novel] 2.49 euros 1.39 euros

  • Slaughter 3: The Rebels 2.29 euros € 0.59

  • SuperMD Pro (MD / GEN Emulator) 2.79 euros 1.59 euros

  • Warhammer quest 3.99 euros 1.09 euros

  • BlastZone 2: Arcade Shooter 4.89 euros 2.69 euros

  • Hot guns 1.89 euros € 0.59

  • Mission Ammunition 2.89 euros 0.79 euros

  • Prison Run and Gun 1.99 euros € 0.59

  • Shootout on Cash Island 2.19 euros € 0.59

  • WarAge Premium 1.99 euros 0.69 euros

  • Dark cards 1.59 euros 1.09 euros

  • Dark mist 3.99 euros 1.09 euros

  • Fait – The Machine 2.49 euros 1.09 euros

  • MudRunner 6.99 euros 4.49 euros

  • My days in Portia 7.99 euros 4.99 euros

  • One Line Coloring 2.49 euros 1.29 euros

  • Planet Genesis 2 – solar systems simulator 4.09 euros 1.79 euros

  • To Be Or Not To Be 7.99 euros 1.59 euros

  • Blood card 3.89 euros 1.09 euros

Personalization

  • Nature Live Spring Flowers XL 2.49 euros 0.99 euros

  • Parallax Nature: Summer Day XL 3D Gyro Wallpaper 2.49 euros 0.99 euros

  • Pix Material Icon Pack 1.59 euros 1.09 euros

  • Spring Flowers 3D Parallax Pro 2.49 euros 0.99 euros

  • Camo Dark Icon Pack 1.59 euros 1.09 euros

  • Christmas in HD Gyro 3DXL 2.49 euros 0.99 euros

  • Livix KLWP 1.59 euros 0.89 euros

  • Kaomoji. Pro 2.19 euros 1.09 euros

  • Only Boxes For KLWP 2.29 euros 0.69 euros

  • Prism for KLWP 2.29 euros 0.69 euros

More offers?

We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so you can add the Google Play offers that you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!