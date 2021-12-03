One more week, we collect for you the best Google Play offers for which you can get free or at a much lower price apps, games and payment icon packs. Today we have 60 offers in total to choose from, 19 free and 41 of them discounted. Don’t think about it too much, some offers will disappear in the next few hours.





19 free Android apps

Pixel Blade M VIP

We start as always with the applications, games and icon packs on sale that you can get totally free for a limited time. There aren’t many household names, but some games with positive reviews are Live or Die Pro, Pixel Blade M VIP and Coin Princess.

Applications

Games

Live or Die Survival Pro 1.19 euros free

MR RACER: Car Racing Game – Premium – MULTIPLAYER 5.49 euros free

Pixel Blade M Vip – Action rpg 1.79 euros free

Soul Warrior Premium € 0.59 free

Speed ​​Math – Mini Math Games 1.39 euros free

DungeonCorp. Q> An auto-earning game! 1.79 euros free

Glidey – Minimal puzzle game 1.99 euros free

Coin Princess! 0.99 euros free

Hero’s 2nd Memory: Offline Shooting RPG 0.99 euros free

Merge Number Puzzle 3.29 euros free

Sudoku Ultimate Offline Puzzle 2.09 euros free

Personalization

41 discounted Android apps

We continue with other paid games, apps and icon packs that are exceptionally on sale. The weather app YoWindow is among them, as well as the essentials Monument Valley and Monument Valley 2.

Applications

Hydro Coach PRO: drink water 6.99 euros 3.49 euros

YoWindow Time – Unlimited 9.99 euros 5.99 euros

Budget Blitz Pro – money tracking and planning 21.99 euros 14.99 euros

Guitar Note Trainer 3.09 euros 2.16 euros

My Dictionary: polyglot 5.49 euros 2.69 euros

My Wallets 4.49 euros 2.69 euros

myFrequency – Vibration Analysis 9.99 euros 6.49 euros

SyncMyDroid: Transfer to PC 2.39 euros 1.19 euros

Games

Boss Rush: Mythology Mobile 1.59 euros € 0.59

Math games 2.99 euros 1.09 euros

Monument valley 2.99 euros 1.39 euros

Monument valley 2 5.49 euros 2.79 euros

My so-called future girlfriend [Visual Novel] 2.49 euros 1.39 euros

Slaughter 3: The Rebels 2.29 euros € 0.59

SuperMD Pro (MD / GEN Emulator) 2.79 euros 1.59 euros

Warhammer quest 3.99 euros 1.09 euros

BlastZone 2: Arcade Shooter 4.89 euros 2.69 euros

Hot guns 1.89 euros € 0.59

Mission Ammunition 2.89 euros 0.79 euros

Prison Run and Gun 1.99 euros € 0.59

Shootout on Cash Island 2.19 euros € 0.59

WarAge Premium 1.99 euros 0.69 euros

Dark cards 1.59 euros 1.09 euros

Dark mist 3.99 euros 1.09 euros

Fait – The Machine 2.49 euros 1.09 euros

MudRunner 6.99 euros 4.49 euros

My days in Portia 7.99 euros 4.99 euros

One Line Coloring 2.49 euros 1.29 euros

Planet Genesis 2 – solar systems simulator 4.09 euros 1.79 euros

To Be Or Not To Be 7.99 euros 1.59 euros

Blood card 3.89 euros 1.09 euros

Personalization

Nature Live Spring Flowers XL 2.49 euros 0.99 euros

Parallax Nature: Summer Day XL 3D Gyro Wallpaper 2.49 euros 0.99 euros

Pix Material Icon Pack 1.59 euros 1.09 euros

Spring Flowers 3D Parallax Pro 2.49 euros 0.99 euros

Camo Dark Icon Pack 1.59 euros 1.09 euros

Christmas in HD Gyro 3DXL 2.49 euros 0.99 euros

Livix KLWP 1.59 euros 0.89 euros

Kaomoji. Pro 2.19 euros 1.09 euros

Only Boxes For KLWP 2.29 euros 0.69 euros

Prism for KLWP 2.29 euros 0.69 euros

