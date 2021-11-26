Black Friday also comes to Google Play, where you can exceptionally download free or at a much lower price payment icon packs, games and apps. Today we have 129 offers in total to choose from, with many household names. Don’t think about it too much, some offers will disappear in the next few hours.


41 free Android apps

Legend of the moon

We start with the paid apps, games and icon packs that you can add to your account forever without paying anything at all. There are some interesting games in the list like Peppa Pig: The Golden Boots, Legend of the Moon, Freelance Simulator and Space Shoower: Galaxy Attack

Applications

  • Relaxing Sleep Sounds PRO 0.59 euros free

  • Decimal to fraction Pro 0.50 euros free

  • One Swipe Notes – Floating Notes – Gesture Notes 0.69 euros free

  • Status Saver 2.99 euros free

  • Document scanner 2.99 euros free

  • Gallery 2.99 euros free

  • 90X Photo Lab Editor Pro 5.49 euros free

  • Minerals Guide (+ Identifier) 0.99 euros free

  • Battery Charging Slideshow – Charging Photo Slides 0.69 euros free

  • Shot on Watermark on Photo – Like Shot On one plus 1.09 euros free

Games

  • Word Swing PRO 2.09 euros free

  • Alphabet Game – Numbers Game 2.99 euros free

  • Requence 0.59 euros free

  • Kids Puzzle Game – Animal Game 2.99 euros free

  • Coloring book for preschool children 2.99 euros free

  • Peppa Pig: The Golden Boots 3.49 euros free

  • Legend of the moon € 1.00 free

  • Defender Battle Premium 0.59 euros free

  • Epic Heroes War – Premium 0.59 euros free

  • Heroes Defender Premium 0.59 euros free

  • Island Heist: 3D offline adventure game 0.99 euros free

  • Offline Tap tap cartoonist – Cartoon999 (VIP) 0.89 euros free

  • Warriors’ Market Mayhem VIP: Offline Retro RPG 0.89 euros free

  • Frontier Wars Premium 0.59 euros free

  • Hero Evolution: SP 1.79 euros free

  • Mystic Guardian PV: Old School Action RPG 3.59 euros free

  • Shadow of Death: Dark Knight 0.89 euros free

  • Theme Solitaire Tripeaks Tri Tower PV 3.59 euros free

  • Freelancer Simulator Inc: Game Dev Money Clicker 0.99 euros free

  • LeagueMon VIP – 리그 몬스터 디펜스 2.09 euros free

Personalization

88 discounted Android apps

We continue with other paid applications, games and icon packs that are much cheaper than normal. In applications, it highlights Fenix ​​2 for Twitter and in games you have offers like XCOM: Enemy Within or Peace Death.

Applications

  • Fenix ​​2 for Twitter 7.49 euros 2.39 euros

  • tinyCam Monitor PRO 3.49 euros 1.99 euros

  • Poweramp Full Version Unlocker 5.49 euros 1.09 euros

  • Unified Remote Full 4.99 euros 1.19 euros

  • Servers Ultimate Pro 8.99 euros 4.19 euros

  • GoneMAD Music Player Unlocker 4.99 euros 1.09 euros

  • BlackPlayer EX Music Player 3.59 euros 2.29 euros

  • FiLMiC Pro 14.99 euros 8.49 euros

  • Arc Launcher Pro HD Themes, Wallpapers, 2.79 euros 0.59 euros

  • Bimostitch Panorama Pro 4.09 euros 2.09 euros

  • Messaging Tesla 2.99 euros 1.49 euros

  • Notes U Pro: School Agenda 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

  • NoteLynX Pro Outliner Mindmap Wiki 2.99 euros 1.89 euros

  • Sky Safari 6 Plus 14.99 euros 7.49 euros

  • SkySafari 6 Pro 40.99 euros 20.99 euros

  • SUI File Explorer PRO 1.99 euros 1.19 euros

  • TXD Tool 1.29 euros 0.59 euros

  • 3D Ball Compass 2.49 euros 0.99 euros

  • Galaxy Map 3D PRO 2.39 euros 1.19 euros

  • NFC ReTag PRO 2.99 euros 0.99 euros

  • Screen Master Pro 5.49 euros 3.29 euros

  • VidTrim Pro – Video Editor 3.39 euros 1.69 euros

  • Learn C Programming Tutorial PRO – (NO ADS) 3.00 euros 0.99 euros

  • Learn Java: PRO by ApkZube (NO ADS) 3.00 euros 1.39 euros

  • Learn Python Programming Tutorial – PRO (No Ads) 3.00 euros 1.59 euros

  • Notes 3.69 euros 2.49 euros

Games

  • SunVox 6.49 euros 3.19 euros

  • XCOM®: Enemy Within 5.49 euros 1.99 euros

  • Alice beyond wonderland 2.09 euros 1.09 euros

  • DRAW CHILLY 1.79 euros 1.09 euros

  • Peace, Death! 1.79 euros 1.09 euros

  • The Expanse 1.29 euros 0.89 euros

  • Up and Down: gems 4.39 euros 0.99 euros

  • WHO IS AWESOME 1.79 euros 1.09 euros

  • 7Days: Offline Mystery Story 5.49 euros 2.09 euros

  • Argo’s Choice: Offline Game 7.69 euros 3.19 euros

  • Buff Knight: Offline Idle RPG 2.19 euros 0.89 euros

  • Escape From Crimson Manor 2.09 euros 1.09 euros

  • Planet Genesis – 3D solar system 1.49 euros 0.79 euros

  • Push blox 2.39 euros 1.19 euros

  • Slaughter 2: Prison Assault 2.29 euros 0.59 euros

  • Underworld Office: visual novel game 7.69 euros 3.19 euros

  • Cahoots 2.99 euros 0.99 euros

  • Chess Openings Trainer Pro 6.49 euros 4.19 euros

  • Coffee roaster 3.99 euros 1.99 euros

  • G30 – Memory Maze 3.99 euros 0.99 euros

  • The Curse Of Zigoris 2.69 euros 0.59 euros

  • Aftermath 5.99 euros 1.39 euros

  • Animus: Revenant 10.99 euros 7.49 euros

  • cress pro 1.39 euros 0.59 euros

  • Forget-Me-Not 4.29 euros 1.39 euros

  • Gnomes Garden 6: The Lost King 2.09 euros 0.99 euros

  • Ground Effect 5.99 euros 1.39 euros

  • Hard Lines 4.29 euros 1.39 euros

  • Juggle! 2.79 euros 1.39 euros

  • Kiwanuka 4.29 euros 1.39 euros

  • Lost Artifacts 4: Time Machine 2.09 euros 1.09 euros

  • Magnetic Shaving Derby 4.29 euros 1.39 euros

  • N-Back IQ games, test and memory Brain Builder Pro 2.99 euros 0.59 euros

  • Spirit 4.29 euros 1.39 euros

  • Super Soccer Champs 5.99 euros 1.39 euros

  • Super Soccer Champs 2020 5.99 euros 2.19 euros

  • Tennis Champs Returns 5.99 euros 1.39 euros

  • The Last Dream (Full) 4.69 euros 2.49 euros

  • TileStorm 4.29 euros 1.39 euros

  • TileStorm: Eggbot’s Irish Adventure 4.29 euros 1.39 euros

  • TileStorm: Eggbot’s Polar Adventure 4.29 euros 1.39 euros

  • Whale Trail Classic 2.99 euros 1.39 euros

Personalization

  • Olympia Sticker – Icon Pack 1.69 euros 1.09 euros

  • X Launcher Pro 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

  • Venus in HD Gyro 3D XLVersion 2.49 euros 0.99 euros

  • Marble Maze Wallpaper Game XL 2.49 euros 0.99 euros

  • Water Touch Pro Parallax Live Wallpaper 2.49 euros 0.99 euros

  • Cracked Screen Gyro 3D PRO Parallax Wallpaper HD 2.49 euros 0.99 euros

  • MiUi 12 Black – Icon Pack 1.79 euros 1.09 euros

  • MiUi 12 Dark – Icon Pack 1.79 euros 1.09 euros

  • MiUi 12 White – Icon Pack 1.79 euros 1.09 euros

  • 3D Square Red Icon Pack Oneplus Style 2.59 euros 1.09 euros

  • Autumn Leaves in HD Gyro 3D XL Parallax Wallpaper 2.49 euros 0.99 euros

  • Fluid Walls – 4K Liquid Style Wallpapers 0.79 euros 0.50 euros

  • Nebula Icon Pack 0.79 euros 0.50 euros

  • Square Red Icon Pack Oneplus Style 2.59 euros 0.79 euros

  • Wave 3D Live Wallpaper 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

  • Wave Live Wallpaper 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

  • Iggy-Icon Pack 1.79 euros 0.99 euros

  • Lai: sticker-like icons 4.89 euros 1.79 euros

  • Lux Dark: gradient icons 4.89 euros 1.79 euros

  • Timus Circle Dark Icon Pack 1.89 euros 0.59 euros

More offers?

If after all these free applications our section on Fridays falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues at Applesfera and Xataka Móvil. You can also see the best prices on mobiles and accessories in our Black Friday Deals today.

We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so you can add the Google Play offers that you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!