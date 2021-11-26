Black Friday also comes to Google Play, where you can exceptionally download free or at a much lower price payment icon packs, games and apps. Today we have 129 offers in total to choose from, with many household names. Don’t think about it too much, some offers will disappear in the next few hours.





41 free Android apps

Legend of the moon

We start with the paid apps, games and icon packs that you can add to your account forever without paying anything at all. There are some interesting games in the list like Peppa Pig: The Golden Boots, Legend of the Moon, Freelance Simulator and Space Shoower: Galaxy Attack

Applications

Relaxing Sleep Sounds PRO 0.59 euros free

Decimal to fraction Pro 0.50 euros free

One Swipe Notes – Floating Notes – Gesture Notes 0.69 euros free

Status Saver 2.99 euros free

Document scanner 2.99 euros free

Gallery 2.99 euros free

90X Photo Lab Editor Pro 5.49 euros free

Minerals Guide (+ Identifier) 0.99 euros free

Battery Charging Slideshow – Charging Photo Slides 0.69 euros free

Shot on Watermark on Photo – Like Shot On one plus 1.09 euros free

Games

Word Swing PRO 2.09 euros free

Alphabet Game – Numbers Game 2.99 euros free

Requence 0.59 euros free

Kids Puzzle Game – Animal Game 2.99 euros free

Coloring book for preschool children 2.99 euros free

Peppa Pig: The Golden Boots 3.49 euros free

Legend of the moon € 1.00 free

Defender Battle Premium 0.59 euros free

Epic Heroes War – Premium 0.59 euros free

Heroes Defender Premium 0.59 euros free

Island Heist: 3D offline adventure game 0.99 euros free

Offline Tap tap cartoonist – Cartoon999 (VIP) 0.89 euros free

Warriors’ Market Mayhem VIP: Offline Retro RPG 0.89 euros free

Frontier Wars Premium 0.59 euros free

Hero Evolution: SP 1.79 euros free

Mystic Guardian PV: Old School Action RPG 3.59 euros free

Shadow of Death: Dark Knight 0.89 euros free

Theme Solitaire Tripeaks Tri Tower PV 3.59 euros free

Freelancer Simulator Inc: Game Dev Money Clicker 0.99 euros free

LeagueMon VIP – 리그 몬스터 디펜스 2.09 euros free

Personalization

88 discounted Android apps

We continue with other paid applications, games and icon packs that are much cheaper than normal. In applications, it highlights Fenix ​​2 for Twitter and in games you have offers like XCOM: Enemy Within or Peace Death.

Applications

Fenix ​​2 for Twitter 7.49 euros 2.39 euros

tinyCam Monitor PRO 3.49 euros 1.99 euros

Poweramp Full Version Unlocker 5.49 euros 1.09 euros

Unified Remote Full 4.99 euros 1.19 euros

Servers Ultimate Pro 8.99 euros 4.19 euros

GoneMAD Music Player Unlocker 4.99 euros 1.09 euros

BlackPlayer EX Music Player 3.59 euros 2.29 euros

FiLMiC Pro 14.99 euros 8.49 euros

Arc Launcher Pro HD Themes, Wallpapers, 2.79 euros 0.59 euros

Bimostitch Panorama Pro 4.09 euros 2.09 euros

Messaging Tesla 2.99 euros 1.49 euros

Notes U Pro: School Agenda 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

NoteLynX Pro Outliner Mindmap Wiki 2.99 euros 1.89 euros

Sky Safari 6 Plus 14.99 euros 7.49 euros

SkySafari 6 Pro 40.99 euros 20.99 euros

SUI File Explorer PRO 1.99 euros 1.19 euros

TXD Tool 1.29 euros 0.59 euros

3D Ball Compass 2.49 euros 0.99 euros

Galaxy Map 3D PRO 2.39 euros 1.19 euros

NFC ReTag PRO 2.99 euros 0.99 euros

Screen Master Pro 5.49 euros 3.29 euros

VidTrim Pro – Video Editor 3.39 euros 1.69 euros

Learn C Programming Tutorial PRO – (NO ADS) 3.00 euros 0.99 euros

Learn Java: PRO by ApkZube (NO ADS) 3.00 euros 1.39 euros

Learn Python Programming Tutorial – PRO (No Ads) 3.00 euros 1.59 euros

Notes 3.69 euros 2.49 euros

Games

SunVox 6.49 euros 3.19 euros

XCOM®: Enemy Within 5.49 euros 1.99 euros

Alice beyond wonderland 2.09 euros 1.09 euros

DRAW CHILLY 1.79 euros 1.09 euros

Peace, Death! 1.79 euros 1.09 euros

The Expanse 1.29 euros 0.89 euros

Up and Down: gems 4.39 euros 0.99 euros

WHO IS AWESOME 1.79 euros 1.09 euros

7Days: Offline Mystery Story 5.49 euros 2.09 euros

Argo’s Choice: Offline Game 7.69 euros 3.19 euros

Buff Knight: Offline Idle RPG 2.19 euros 0.89 euros

Escape From Crimson Manor 2.09 euros 1.09 euros

Planet Genesis – 3D solar system 1.49 euros 0.79 euros

Push blox 2.39 euros 1.19 euros

Slaughter 2: Prison Assault 2.29 euros 0.59 euros

Underworld Office: visual novel game 7.69 euros 3.19 euros

Cahoots 2.99 euros 0.99 euros

Chess Openings Trainer Pro 6.49 euros 4.19 euros

Coffee roaster 3.99 euros 1.99 euros

G30 – Memory Maze 3.99 euros 0.99 euros

The Curse Of Zigoris 2.69 euros 0.59 euros

Aftermath 5.99 euros 1.39 euros

Animus: Revenant 10.99 euros 7.49 euros

cress pro 1.39 euros 0.59 euros

Forget-Me-Not 4.29 euros 1.39 euros

Gnomes Garden 6: The Lost King 2.09 euros 0.99 euros

Ground Effect 5.99 euros 1.39 euros

Hard Lines 4.29 euros 1.39 euros

Juggle! 2.79 euros 1.39 euros

Kiwanuka 4.29 euros 1.39 euros

Lost Artifacts 4: Time Machine 2.09 euros 1.09 euros

Magnetic Shaving Derby 4.29 euros 1.39 euros

N-Back IQ games, test and memory Brain Builder Pro 2.99 euros 0.59 euros

Spirit 4.29 euros 1.39 euros

Super Soccer Champs 5.99 euros 1.39 euros

Super Soccer Champs 2020 5.99 euros 2.19 euros

Tennis Champs Returns 5.99 euros 1.39 euros

The Last Dream (Full) 4.69 euros 2.49 euros

TileStorm 4.29 euros 1.39 euros

TileStorm: Eggbot’s Irish Adventure 4.29 euros 1.39 euros

TileStorm: Eggbot’s Polar Adventure 4.29 euros 1.39 euros

Whale Trail Classic 2.99 euros 1.39 euros

Personalization

Olympia Sticker – Icon Pack 1.69 euros 1.09 euros

X Launcher Pro 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

Venus in HD Gyro 3D XLVersion 2.49 euros 0.99 euros

Marble Maze Wallpaper Game XL 2.49 euros 0.99 euros

Water Touch Pro Parallax Live Wallpaper 2.49 euros 0.99 euros

Cracked Screen Gyro 3D PRO Parallax Wallpaper HD 2.49 euros 0.99 euros

MiUi 12 Black – Icon Pack 1.79 euros 1.09 euros

MiUi 12 Dark – Icon Pack 1.79 euros 1.09 euros

MiUi 12 White – Icon Pack 1.79 euros 1.09 euros

3D Square Red Icon Pack Oneplus Style 2.59 euros 1.09 euros

Autumn Leaves in HD Gyro 3D XL Parallax Wallpaper 2.49 euros 0.99 euros

Fluid Walls – 4K Liquid Style Wallpapers 0.79 euros 0.50 euros

Nebula Icon Pack 0.79 euros 0.50 euros

Square Red Icon Pack Oneplus Style 2.59 euros 0.79 euros

Wave 3D Live Wallpaper 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

Wave Live Wallpaper 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

Iggy-Icon Pack 1.79 euros 0.99 euros

Lai: sticker-like icons 4.89 euros 1.79 euros

Lux Dark: gradient icons 4.89 euros 1.79 euros

Timus Circle Dark Icon Pack 1.89 euros 0.59 euros

More offers?

