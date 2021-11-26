Black Friday also comes to Google Play, where you can exceptionally download free or at a much lower price payment icon packs, games and apps. Today we have 129 offers in total to choose from, with many household names. Don’t think about it too much, some offers will disappear in the next few hours.
41 free Android apps
We start with the paid apps, games and icon packs that you can add to your account forever without paying anything at all. There are some interesting games in the list like Peppa Pig: The Golden Boots, Legend of the Moon, Freelance Simulator and Space Shoower: Galaxy Attack
Applications
Relaxing Sleep Sounds PRO
0.59 eurosfree
Decimal to fraction Pro
0.50 eurosfree
One Swipe Notes – Floating Notes – Gesture Notes
0.69 eurosfree
Status Saver
2.99 eurosfree
Document scanner
2.99 eurosfree
Gallery
2.99 eurosfree
90X Photo Lab Editor Pro
5.49 eurosfree
Minerals Guide (+ Identifier)
0.99 eurosfree
Battery Charging Slideshow – Charging Photo Slides
0.69 eurosfree
Shot on Watermark on Photo – Like Shot On one plus
1.09 eurosfree
Games
Word Swing PRO
2.09 eurosfree
Alphabet Game – Numbers Game
2.99 eurosfree
Requence
0.59 eurosfree
Kids Puzzle Game – Animal Game
2.99 eurosfree
Coloring book for preschool children
2.99 eurosfree
Peppa Pig: The Golden Boots
3.49 eurosfree
Legend of the moon
€ 1.00free
Defender Battle Premium
0.59 eurosfree
Epic Heroes War – Premium
0.59 eurosfree
Heroes Defender Premium
0.59 eurosfree
Island Heist: 3D offline adventure game
0.99 eurosfree
Offline Tap tap cartoonist – Cartoon999 (VIP)
0.89 eurosfree
Warriors’ Market Mayhem VIP: Offline Retro RPG
0.89 eurosfree
Frontier Wars Premium
0.59 eurosfree
Hero Evolution: SP
1.79 eurosfree
Mystic Guardian PV: Old School Action RPG
3.59 eurosfree
Shadow of Death: Dark Knight
0.89 eurosfree
Theme Solitaire Tripeaks Tri Tower PV
3.59 eurosfree
Freelancer Simulator Inc: Game Dev Money Clicker
0.99 eurosfree
LeagueMon VIP – 리그 몬스터 디펜스
2.09 eurosfree
Personalization
88 discounted Android apps
We continue with other paid applications, games and icon packs that are much cheaper than normal. In applications, it highlights Fenix 2 for Twitter and in games you have offers like XCOM: Enemy Within or Peace Death.
Applications
Fenix 2 for Twitter
7.49 euros2.39 euros
tinyCam Monitor PRO
3.49 euros1.99 euros
Poweramp Full Version Unlocker
5.49 euros1.09 euros
Unified Remote Full
4.99 euros1.19 euros
Servers Ultimate Pro
8.99 euros4.19 euros
GoneMAD Music Player Unlocker
4.99 euros1.09 euros
BlackPlayer EX Music Player
3.59 euros2.29 euros
FiLMiC Pro
14.99 euros8.49 euros
Arc Launcher Pro HD Themes, Wallpapers,
2.79 euros0.59 euros
Bimostitch Panorama Pro
4.09 euros2.09 euros
Messaging Tesla
2.99 euros1.49 euros
Notes U Pro: School Agenda
1.99 euros0.99 euros
NoteLynX Pro Outliner Mindmap Wiki
2.99 euros1.89 euros
Sky Safari 6 Plus
14.99 euros7.49 euros
SkySafari 6 Pro
40.99 euros20.99 euros
SUI File Explorer PRO
1.99 euros1.19 euros
TXD Tool
1.29 euros0.59 euros
3D Ball Compass
2.49 euros0.99 euros
Galaxy Map 3D PRO
2.39 euros1.19 euros
NFC ReTag PRO
2.99 euros0.99 euros
Screen Master Pro
5.49 euros3.29 euros
VidTrim Pro – Video Editor
3.39 euros1.69 euros
Learn C Programming Tutorial PRO – (NO ADS)
3.00 euros0.99 euros
Learn Java: PRO by ApkZube (NO ADS)
3.00 euros1.39 euros
Learn Python Programming Tutorial – PRO (No Ads)
3.00 euros1.59 euros
Notes
3.69 euros2.49 euros
Games
SunVox
6.49 euros3.19 euros
XCOM®: Enemy Within
5.49 euros1.99 euros
Alice beyond wonderland
2.09 euros1.09 euros
DRAW CHILLY
1.79 euros1.09 euros
Peace, Death!
1.79 euros1.09 euros
The Expanse
1.29 euros0.89 euros
Up and Down: gems
4.39 euros0.99 euros
WHO IS AWESOME
1.79 euros1.09 euros
7Days: Offline Mystery Story
5.49 euros2.09 euros
Argo’s Choice: Offline Game
7.69 euros3.19 euros
Buff Knight: Offline Idle RPG
2.19 euros0.89 euros
Escape From Crimson Manor
2.09 euros1.09 euros
Planet Genesis – 3D solar system
1.49 euros0.79 euros
Push blox
2.39 euros1.19 euros
Slaughter 2: Prison Assault
2.29 euros0.59 euros
Underworld Office: visual novel game
7.69 euros3.19 euros
Cahoots
2.99 euros0.99 euros
Chess Openings Trainer Pro
6.49 euros4.19 euros
Coffee roaster
3.99 euros1.99 euros
G30 – Memory Maze
3.99 euros0.99 euros
The Curse Of Zigoris
2.69 euros0.59 euros
Aftermath
5.99 euros1.39 euros
Animus: Revenant
10.99 euros7.49 euros
cress pro
1.39 euros0.59 euros
Forget-Me-Not
4.29 euros1.39 euros
Gnomes Garden 6: The Lost King
2.09 euros0.99 euros
Ground Effect
5.99 euros1.39 euros
Hard Lines
4.29 euros1.39 euros
Juggle!
2.79 euros1.39 euros
Kiwanuka
4.29 euros1.39 euros
Lost Artifacts 4: Time Machine
2.09 euros1.09 euros
Magnetic Shaving Derby
4.29 euros1.39 euros
N-Back IQ games, test and memory Brain Builder Pro
2.99 euros0.59 euros
Spirit
4.29 euros1.39 euros
Super Soccer Champs
5.99 euros1.39 euros
Super Soccer Champs 2020
5.99 euros2.19 euros
Tennis Champs Returns
5.99 euros1.39 euros
The Last Dream (Full)
4.69 euros2.49 euros
TileStorm
4.29 euros1.39 euros
TileStorm: Eggbot’s Irish Adventure
4.29 euros1.39 euros
TileStorm: Eggbot’s Polar Adventure
4.29 euros1.39 euros
Whale Trail Classic
2.99 euros1.39 euros
Personalization
Olympia Sticker – Icon Pack
1.69 euros1.09 euros
X Launcher Pro
1.99 euros0.99 euros
Venus in HD Gyro 3D XLVersion
2.49 euros0.99 euros
Marble Maze Wallpaper Game XL
2.49 euros0.99 euros
Water Touch Pro Parallax Live Wallpaper
2.49 euros0.99 euros
Cracked Screen Gyro 3D PRO Parallax Wallpaper HD
2.49 euros0.99 euros
MiUi 12 Black – Icon Pack
1.79 euros1.09 euros
MiUi 12 Dark – Icon Pack
1.79 euros1.09 euros
MiUi 12 White – Icon Pack
1.79 euros1.09 euros
3D Square Red Icon Pack Oneplus Style
2.59 euros1.09 euros
Autumn Leaves in HD Gyro 3D XL Parallax Wallpaper
2.49 euros0.99 euros
Fluid Walls – 4K Liquid Style Wallpapers
0.79 euros0.50 euros
Nebula Icon Pack
0.79 euros0.50 euros
Square Red Icon Pack Oneplus Style
2.59 euros0.79 euros
Wave 3D Live Wallpaper
1.99 euros0.99 euros
Wave Live Wallpaper
1.99 euros0.99 euros
Iggy-Icon Pack
1.79 euros0.99 euros
Lai: sticker-like icons
4.89 euros1.79 euros
Lux Dark: gradient icons
4.89 euros1.79 euros
Timus Circle Dark Icon Pack
1.89 euros0.59 euros
More offers?
If after all these free applications our section on Fridays falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues at Applesfera and Xataka Móvil. You can also see the best prices on mobiles and accessories in our Black Friday Deals today.
We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so you can add the Google Play offers that you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!