Week after week, we crawl the guts of Google Play for the best deals. This time we have 61 apps, games and icon packs you can get for free or at a heavily discounted price, for a limited time. Don’t think about it too much, some offers will disappear in the next few hours.
32 free Android apps
We start, as always, with the paid apps, games and icon packs that you can get absolutely free and forever. There are several popular games like Homo Machina, Stickman Ghost Premium and Stickman Ghost 2 and Castle Defender Premium.
Applications
Number to word converter offline
0.69 eurosfree
Simple Nav Bar – Navigation Bar – Simple Control
0.79 eurosfree
MetaTags parser
1.89 eurosfree
Volume Slider Like Android P Volume Control
0.59 eurosfree
Bookmark Manager – Website favorites manager
0.69 eurosfree
Cast Menu Widget Pro
0.89 eurosfree
mAh Battery Pro
0.89 eurosfree
Speed View GPS Pro
0.89 eurosfree
ProShot
4.99 eurosfree
Screen On – Keep Screen awake – Keep Screen ON
0.69 eurosfree
Games
Superhero Fruit Premium
0.59 eurosfree
Best U – Be happy and feel great every day
1.99 eurosfree
Connect – cute monsters and food. Casual game.
0.89 eurosfree
G’Luck! – Jeu de plateforme 2D
0.79 eurosfree
iLinear – Passe-Temps – Dessine ta ligne
0.79 eurosfree
One Line VIP – One Touch Drawing Puzzle
1.89 eurosfree
Stickman Ghost Premium
0.59 eurosfree
Stickman Ghost 2: Gun Sword
0.59 eurosfree
SUPER Baby Game
1.99 eurosfree
Castle Defender Premium
0.59 eurosfree
House 2048
0.69 eurosfree
A Little Berry Forest Tale
0.79 eurosfree
Personalization
29 discounted Android apps
We continue with more paid apps, games and icon packs that are on sale for a limited time. Among the games, some popular titles that may interest you are Neverwinder Nights, Hidden Folks and Titan Quest.
Applications
FTP Server
1.59 euros1.09 euros
Mobile Doc Scanner (MDScan) + OCR
4.09 euros0.99 euros
All Video Audo Converter PRO
2.49 euros0.99 euros
Photo Exif Editor Pro
2.29 euros1.59 euros
Video Board
2.49 euros1.19 euros
VIP Notes
8.99 euros4.29 euros
Games
Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition
10.99 euros1.89 euros
Dark Rage
1.89 euros1.09 euros
Galaxy Trader
2.49 euros0.79 euros
Heroes 2: The Undead King
1.99 euros1.09 euros
ZombieVital DG
12.99 euros6.99 euros
Knight Eternal: Pixel RPG
2.99 euros0.99 euros
Knight of Heaven: Finding Light RPG
1.99 euros0.99 euros
Tobrix
2.69 euros0.59 euros
Braveland
3.09 euros0.59 euros
Mars Electrical
2.09 euros1.19 euros
Sasaya
3.09 euros0.99 euros
SUPER Happy Style
4.89 euros2.19 euros
Hidden Folks
4.99 euros2.99 euros
Trials of H̶a̸r̶mo̷n̷y ~ A Lost Phone Visual Novel
3.79 euros1.19 euros
Kingdom two crowns
6.99 euros2.89 euros
Titan quest
7.99 euros2.49 euros
Personalization
Ambrosia for KWGT
2.39 euros0.69 euros
Fiction REBORN
2.39 euros0.69 euros
MIUI Widgets for KWGT
2.39 euros0.69 euros
Smart iOS Style widgets
2.39 euros0.89 euros
MacOs Big Sur – Dynamic Live Wallpaper
3.99 euros1.19 euros
TWP3 LCD Watch Face for WearOS
1.99 euros1.30 euros
Dark Sensation -Icon Pack BETA
1.85 euros0.89 euros
More offers?
If after all these free applications our section on Fridays falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues at Applesfera and Xataka Móvil. You can also see the best prices on mobiles and accessories in our Hunting Bargains today.
We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so you can add the Google Play offers that you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!