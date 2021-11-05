New week, new compilation of offers in apps, games and icon packs. Some weeks there are wallpapers, others not, but you know that we search Google Play in search of the best offers so that you can load your phones and tablets with everything interesting that you may need or want. And you already know that, as we always remember, the offers tend to be short-lived. Hurry up.





77 free Android apps

We start with paid apps, games and icon packs that will cost you nothing for some time. Remember that once you download them to your phone, they will be forever available in your Google Play catalog. This week we highlight Up Left Out and Infinite puzzle in games, and special mention to the amount of icons that can be ours for zero euros.

Applications

Cast Menu Widget Pro 0.89 euros free

Card Vault Pro 0.89 euros free

mAh Battery Pro 0.89 euros free

Bookmark Manager – Website favorites manager 0.69 euros free

Phone Booster Pro – Force Stop, Speed ​​Booster 9.99 euros free

Smart navigation bar – navbar slideshow 0.69 euros free

Spelling Pro! (Premium) 2.19 euros free

QR and Barcode Scanner PRO 1.99 euros free

Brightness Manager – brightness per app manager 0.69 euros free

Phone Booster Pro – Cache Cleaner & Speed ​​Booster 6.99 euros free

Simple Clock Widget – Word Clock 0.69 euros free

OnSite Checklist – Quality & Safety Inspector 5.99 euros free

Training 7 min PRO 3.09 euros free

Voice recorder 2.59 euros free

DJ FX Custom Soundboard 0.69 euros free

Identify dog ​​breeds 0.99 euros free

Memorize: Learn Japanese Words with Flashcards 4.99 euros free

Memorize: Learn SAT Vocabulary with Flashcards 4.99 euros free

DogeHeroes – Dogecoin Cloud Mining 7.99 euros free

Verb tenses in English 1.19 euros free

Search Mushrooms € 0.80 free

MP3 Recorder – Pari Audio Recorder 0.59 euros free

Spanish Verb Blitz Pro 0.79 euros free

Games

Defense Zone 3 Ultra HD 2.69 euros free

The Hearts PRO 1.99 euros free

Over The Bridge PRO 1.99 euros free

Castle Defender Premium 0.59 euros free

House 2048 0.69 euros free

My City: Home 0.69 euros free

The Wordies PRO 2.09 euros free

Words All Around PRO 2.09 euros free

Bricks Breaker Pro: No Ads 4.19 euros free

Infinite puzzle 4.69 euros free

2048 Puzzle Game 3.29 euros free

Up Left Out 0.50 euros free

Fractal Space HD 2.39 euros free

Teach Your Monster to Read: Phonics & Reading Game 5.49 euros free

Color Link Deluxe VIP – Line puzzle Game 1.89 euros free

Empire Warriors TD Premium: Tower Defense Games 0.79 euros free

Jungle Collapse 2 PRO 1.89 euros free

Spelling teacher 2.09 euros free

Truth or Dare Pro 0.50 euros free

MinionSlayer: Growth Defense 0.79 euros free

Surface Trimino: increase the area. Casual game. 0.89 euros free

DungeonCorp. S> An auto-earning game! 1.09 euros free

Terra Fighter 2 Pro 0.89 euros free

Superheroes Junior Premium 0.59 euros free

League of Stickman 2020- Ninja Arena PVP (Dreamsky) 0.59 euros free

Wonder Knights PV: Nonstop Action Shmup RPG 3.59 euros free

VR Tomb’s Secrets 1.19 euros free

Infinite Highway 0.89 euros free

The Weapon King VIP – Making Legendary Swords 1.09 euros free

Cooking Love Premium: Cooking, Restaurant Game 0.99 euros free

Mystery of Fortune 2 2.79 euros free

Evertale 0.50 euros free

Personalization

Space Clock Live Wallpaper 0.59 euros free

Star X 3D live Wallpaper 0.59 euros free

Wallpapers Gallery – HD Wallpapers & Backgrounds 0.69 euros free

Lumbre – Icon Pack 1.29 euros free

Glass HD – Icon Pack 1.59 euros free

Color Metal – Icon Pack 1.09 euros free

Blex UI – Icon Pack 1.19 euros free

Salpicons – Icon Pack 0.99 euros free

Neo – Icon Pack 1.69 euros free

Plax – Icon Pack 1.29 euros free

Roui – Icon Pack 1.69 euros free

Win10 Flat – Icon Pack 0.99 euros free

Color Crayon – Icon Pack 1.19 euros free

Win Circle – Icon Pack 1.09 euros free

OS Round – Icon Pack 1.59 euros free

Lines Square – Neon icon Pack 1.19 euros free

Raya Reloaded Icon Pack 1.19 euros free

Christmas Wallpaper 🎅🎄 1.09 euros free

Popo – Icon Pack 1.09 euros free

Outlix – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free

Odici – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free

Aron Icon Pack 0.89 euros free

35 discounted Android apps

And then, after the free apps and games come the discounts. Here you will find everything that is temporarily discounted, so you can get games, apps and customization tools at a lower price than usual. This week we highlight the Dwarf Journey and the SpongeBob game.

Applications

Trials of H̶a̸r̶mo̷n̷y ~ A Lost Phone Visual Novel 3.79 euros 1.19 euros

Applications manager 2.89 euros 0.99 euros

Vectronom 4.49 euros 2.79 euros

Screen Lock Pro – Fingerprint, Smart lock, IRIS 1.89 euros 1.09 euros

NoteBook Pro: Notepad Notes 3.09 euros 2.09 euros

Gym Coach Beginner workout Pro 2.29 euros 0.99 euros

Easy Text Editor Plus 20.99 euros 2.09 euros

Spelling Challenge PRO 2.09 euros 0.89 euros

Articles Grammar Test PRO 2.19 euros 0.89 euros

KWGT Kustom Widget Pro Key 4.99 euros 2.59 euros

Games

The Moment: the Temple of Time 2.39 euros 1.59 euros

Hidden Folks 4.99 euros 2.99 euros

VasterClaws3 47.99 euros 22.99 euros

Dwarf Journey 2.49 euros 0.99 euros

Jack in Space 2.59 euros 1.39 euros

Vandals 4.49 euros 1.29 euros

Type: Rider 3.49 euros 1.29 euros

Spongebob: BfBB 9.99 euros 6.99 euros

SuperGBC Pro (GBC Emulator) 1.99 euros 1.09 euros

Traffic Jam Car Puzzle Legend Match 3 Puzzle Game 4.19 euros 0.99 euros

Word Games PRO – 97 games in 1 2.79 euros 1.39 euros

Personalization

Dark Sensation -Icon Pack BETA 1.85 euros 0.89 euros

NYON Icon Pack 1.49 euros 0.69 euros

Clement KWGT 1.69 euros 0.59 euros

Aline Yellow: linear icon pack 1.99 euros 0.79 euros

Felix KWGT 1.69 euros 0.59 euros

Aline Green: linear icon pack 1.99 euros 0.79 euros

Aline Blue: linear icon pack 1.99 euros 0.79 euros

Minimal White – Icon Pack 1.79 euros 1.09 euros

Ripple Elite – Walls for the Elite 2.09 euros 0.69 euros

Aline Black: linear icon pack 1.99 euros 0.79 euros

Aline White: linear icon pack 1.99 euros 0.79 euros

KLWP Live Wallpaper Pro Key 4.99 euros 2.39 euros

Cream KWGT 2.69 euros 0.69 euros

TapOn KWGT 2.69 euros 0.69 euros

More offers?

If after all these free applications our section on Fridays falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues at Applesfera and Xataka Móvil.

We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so you can add the Google Play offers that you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!