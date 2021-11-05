New week, new compilation of offers in apps, games and icon packs. Some weeks there are wallpapers, others not, but you know that we search Google Play in search of the best offers so that you can load your phones and tablets with everything interesting that you may need or want. And you already know that, as we always remember, the offers tend to be short-lived. Hurry up.


Index hide
1 77 free Android apps
1.1 Applications
1.2 Games
1.3 Personalization
2 35 discounted Android apps
2.1 Applications
2.2 Games
2.3 Personalization
3 More offers?

77 free Android apps

We start with paid apps, games and icon packs that will cost you nothing for some time. Remember that once you download them to your phone, they will be forever available in your Google Play catalog. This week we highlight Up Left Out and Infinite puzzle in games, and special mention to the amount of icons that can be ours for zero euros.

Applications

  • Cast Menu Widget Pro 0.89 euros free

  • Card Vault Pro 0.89 euros free

  • mAh Battery Pro 0.89 euros free

  • Bookmark Manager – Website favorites manager 0.69 euros free

  • Phone Booster Pro – Force Stop, Speed ​​Booster 9.99 euros free

  • Smart navigation bar – navbar slideshow 0.69 euros free

  • Spelling Pro! (Premium) 2.19 euros free

  • QR and Barcode Scanner PRO 1.99 euros free

  • Brightness Manager – brightness per app manager 0.69 euros free

  • Phone Booster Pro – Cache Cleaner & Speed ​​Booster 6.99 euros free

  • Simple Clock Widget – Word Clock 0.69 euros free

  • OnSite Checklist – Quality & Safety Inspector 5.99 euros free

  • Training 7 min PRO 3.09 euros free

  • Voice recorder 2.59 euros free

  • DJ FX Custom Soundboard 0.69 euros free

  • Identify dog ​​breeds 0.99 euros free

  • Memorize: Learn Japanese Words with Flashcards 4.99 euros free

  • Memorize: Learn SAT Vocabulary with Flashcards 4.99 euros free

  • DogeHeroes – Dogecoin Cloud Mining 7.99 euros free

  • Verb tenses in English 1.19 euros free

  • Search Mushrooms € 0.80 free

  • MP3 Recorder – Pari Audio Recorder 0.59 euros free

  • Spanish Verb Blitz Pro 0.79 euros free

Games

  • Defense Zone 3 Ultra HD 2.69 euros free

  • The Hearts PRO 1.99 euros free

  • Over The Bridge PRO 1.99 euros free

  • Castle Defender Premium 0.59 euros free

  • House 2048 0.69 euros free

  • My City: Home 0.69 euros free

  • The Wordies PRO 2.09 euros free

  • Words All Around PRO 2.09 euros free

  • Bricks Breaker Pro: No Ads 4.19 euros free

  • Infinite puzzle 4.69 euros free

  • 2048 Puzzle Game 3.29 euros free

  • Up Left Out 0.50 euros free

  • Fractal Space HD 2.39 euros free

  • Teach Your Monster to Read: Phonics & Reading Game 5.49 euros free

  • Color Link Deluxe VIP – Line puzzle Game 1.89 euros free

  • Empire Warriors TD Premium: Tower Defense Games 0.79 euros free

  • Jungle Collapse 2 PRO 1.89 euros free

  • Spelling teacher 2.09 euros free

  • Truth or Dare Pro 0.50 euros free

  • MinionSlayer: Growth Defense 0.79 euros free

  • Surface Trimino: increase the area. Casual game. 0.89 euros free

  • DungeonCorp. S> An auto-earning game! 1.09 euros free

  • Terra Fighter 2 Pro 0.89 euros free

  • Superheroes Junior Premium 0.59 euros free

  • League of Stickman 2020- Ninja Arena PVP (Dreamsky) 0.59 euros free

  • Wonder Knights PV: Nonstop Action Shmup RPG 3.59 euros free

  • VR Tomb’s Secrets 1.19 euros free

  • Infinite Highway 0.89 euros free

  • The Weapon King VIP – Making Legendary Swords 1.09 euros free

  • Cooking Love Premium: Cooking, Restaurant Game 0.99 euros free

  • Mystery of Fortune 2 2.79 euros free

  • Evertale 0.50 euros free

Personalization

  • Space Clock Live Wallpaper 0.59 euros free

  • Star X 3D live Wallpaper 0.59 euros free

  • Wallpapers Gallery – HD Wallpapers & Backgrounds 0.69 euros free

  • Lumbre – Icon Pack 1.29 euros free

  • Glass HD – Icon Pack 1.59 euros free

  • Color Metal – Icon Pack 1.09 euros free

  • Blex UI – Icon Pack 1.19 euros free

  • Salpicons – Icon Pack 0.99 euros free

  • Neo – Icon Pack 1.69 euros free

  • Plax – Icon Pack 1.29 euros free

  • Roui – Icon Pack 1.69 euros free

  • Win10 Flat – Icon Pack 0.99 euros free

  • Color Crayon – Icon Pack 1.19 euros free

  • Win Circle – Icon Pack 1.09 euros free

  • OS Round – Icon Pack 1.59 euros free

  • Lines Square – Neon icon Pack 1.19 euros free

  • Raya Reloaded Icon Pack 1.19 euros free

  • Christmas Wallpaper 🎅🎄 1.09 euros free

  • Popo – Icon Pack 1.09 euros free

  • Outlix – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free

  • Odici – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free

  • Aron Icon Pack 0.89 euros free

Read:  Windows 11 will support the new AAB Android packages according to Amazon

35 discounted Android apps

And then, after the free apps and games come the discounts. Here you will find everything that is temporarily discounted, so you can get games, apps and customization tools at a lower price than usual. This week we highlight the Dwarf Journey and the SpongeBob game.

Applications

  • Trials of H̶a̸r̶mo̷n̷y ~ A Lost Phone Visual Novel 3.79 euros 1.19 euros

  • Applications manager 2.89 euros 0.99 euros

  • Vectronom 4.49 euros 2.79 euros

  • Screen Lock Pro – Fingerprint, Smart lock, IRIS 1.89 euros 1.09 euros

  • NoteBook Pro: Notepad Notes 3.09 euros 2.09 euros

  • Gym Coach Beginner workout Pro 2.29 euros 0.99 euros

  • Easy Text Editor Plus 20.99 euros 2.09 euros

  • Spelling Challenge PRO 2.09 euros 0.89 euros

  • Articles Grammar Test PRO 2.19 euros 0.89 euros

  • KWGT Kustom Widget Pro Key 4.99 euros 2.59 euros

Games

  • The Moment: the Temple of Time 2.39 euros 1.59 euros

  • Hidden Folks 4.99 euros 2.99 euros

  • VasterClaws3 47.99 euros 22.99 euros

  • Dwarf Journey 2.49 euros 0.99 euros

  • Jack in Space 2.59 euros 1.39 euros

  • Vandals 4.49 euros 1.29 euros

  • Type: Rider 3.49 euros 1.29 euros

  • Spongebob: BfBB 9.99 euros 6.99 euros

  • SuperGBC Pro (GBC Emulator) 1.99 euros 1.09 euros

  • Traffic Jam Car Puzzle Legend Match 3 Puzzle Game 4.19 euros 0.99 euros

  • Word Games PRO – 97 games in 1 2.79 euros 1.39 euros

Personalization

  • Dark Sensation -Icon Pack BETA 1.85 euros 0.89 euros

  • NYON Icon Pack 1.49 euros 0.69 euros

  • Clement KWGT 1.69 euros 0.59 euros

  • Aline Yellow: linear icon pack 1.99 euros 0.79 euros

  • Felix KWGT 1.69 euros 0.59 euros

  • Aline Green: linear icon pack 1.99 euros 0.79 euros

  • Aline Blue: linear icon pack 1.99 euros 0.79 euros

  • Minimal White – Icon Pack 1.79 euros 1.09 euros

  • Ripple Elite – Walls for the Elite 2.09 euros 0.69 euros

  • Aline Black: linear icon pack 1.99 euros 0.79 euros

  • Aline White: linear icon pack 1.99 euros 0.79 euros

  • KLWP Live Wallpaper Pro Key 4.99 euros 2.39 euros

  • Cream KWGT 2.69 euros 0.69 euros

  • TapOn KWGT 2.69 euros 0.69 euros

More offers?

If after all these free applications our section on Fridays falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues at Applesfera and Xataka Móvil. You can also see the best prices on mobiles and accessories in our Hunting Bargains today.

We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so you can add the Google Play offers that you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR