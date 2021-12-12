The Cyan Racing Lynk & Co team has signed a near perfect season in the WTCR 2021. In the end, the Swedish structure that supports the official project of the Asian firm has been able to celebrate Yann Ehrlacher’s second consecutive title, in addition to achieving the team title thanks to the good work of Ehlacher and his uncle, Yvan Muller. A triumph of hard work and strategy, since Cyan Racing Lynk & Co has been the structure that has moved the best in the scenarios so different that they offer the weights for results. Fredrik Wahlén, CEO of Cyan Racing believes so, giving additional value to the successes achieved this year by training as it is a team effort. in which the drivers have played a fundamental role, but also the mechanics and engineers.

In this aspect, Fredrik Wahlen wanted to share the success of Cyan Racing among each and every one of the team members: «It has been a really difficult season, with challenges so far never seen. We started in complex conditions and when we finally managed to wear the gold band in the car, we no longer let go. I am very happy for all the members of our structure. Cyan Racing achieved a team victory. I think this has been the most difficult team title we have achieved. The competition has been very tough, new cars have appeared and there are great teams. It was very tough from the first moment and we had to fight enormously to win the championship. I am very proud, I have an incredible team. I’m super happy for the whole team and for Yann Ehrlacher».

Along these lines, the head of Cyan Racing in WTCR added: «We work in a specific way and constantly try to improve. The better we work, the better we perform on the track. It is what we have done this season. Having Yann Ehrlacher as a driver makes it a little easier. Seeing him win a second time has been incredible. You can never count on winning again and until Sochi it was not possible to think about what we were going to do. We had a good weekend in Adria, but everything can be turned around. In the end, the competition this year has been super tough. I didn’t take the title for granted until it was settled in the first Sochi race. Yann has not had a single abandonment during the year, something to highlight, but it is not easy »