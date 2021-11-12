For forty-six years, South Africa had a regime of racial discrimination called “apartheid” which means, in Afrikaans, separation and it lasted until 1992. The meaning of this concept was a racial classification according to appearance, social acceptance or the ascendence.

In short, the political system in South Africa granted privileges to the white minority and discriminated against the black population who had fewer benefits.

Many countries turned their backs on South Africa because of its racist laws and the United Nations Organization lobbied strongly through economic blockades and was even banned from participating in the Olympic Games.

It is in this context that the imposing figure of Nelson Mandela emerges who supported the peaceful resistance to abolish apartheid, actions that turned into violence, led him to be tried and sentenced to life imprisonment.

Thanks to international pressure and the will of South African President Frederik De Klerk, Nelson Mandela was released in 1990 and lifted the separation in 1991.

Our analysis this week is aimed at highlighting the political will of Frederik who, according to Mandela himself, ¨ had the courage to admit the terrible mistake that had been made in his country by putting an end to racial discrimination and opening up to the world as a nation united in peace¨.

The character in question, who died this week, is one of the few members of the leaders’ club (a group of sensible politicians) who, despite their personal and party interests, identify what is best for their country and put themselves to operate whatever is necessary.

De Klerk’s phrase that summarizes the column on this occasion still resonates across the international political spectrum: ¨Here we are. We are political opponents, we have strong disagreements on many key issues and we will soon fight a tough electoral campaign, but we will, I believe within the framework of the peace that has already been established.¨

To remember this enormous gesture by Frederik De Klerk, the last apartheid president, and Nelson Mandela, a renowned social fighter, later president, those responsible for awarding the Nobel Peace Prize awarded them in 1993, this award, which remains for the judgment of history.

The foregoing is a sign that lobbying works when political will is first placed on the negotiating table.

We will meet later.