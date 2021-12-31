Frax Share, Swipe, and Gnosis lead altcoin market as Bitcoin recovers to $ 47,500

Volatility is once again the main topic in the cryptocurrency market on December 30, as the price of Bitcoin (BTC) rebounded from an early morning drop below $ 46,000 with the bulls now fighting the bulls. bearish for control of support near $ 47,500.

The altcoin market has also been a mixed bag on December 30, with many of the currencies in the top 200 experiencing slight losses, while the top performers have posted double-digit gains thanks to major protocol developments and acquisitions.

The top 7 currencies with the highest price change in 24 hours. Fountain: Cointelegraph Markets Pro

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows that the biggest winners in the last 24 hours were Frax Share (FXS), Swipe (SXP) and Gnosis (GNO).

Frax Share increases its stablecoin offering

Frax Share is the governance token of the Frax protocol, a fractional algorithmic stablecoin system designed to provide decentralized and scalable algorithmic money.

VORTECS ™ data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro began to detect a bullish outlook for FXS on December 28, ahead of the recent price surge.

The VORTECS ™ Score, exclusive to Cointelegraph, is an algorithmic comparison of historical and current market conditions derived from a combination of data points including market sentiment, trading volume, recent price movements, and trading activity. Twitter

VORTECS ™ Score (Green) vs. FXS Price. Fountain: Cointelegraph Markets Pro

As seen in the chart above, the VORTECS ™ Score for FXS rose to the green zone on December 27 and peaked at 86 on December 28, around 14 hours before the price increased 57% for the next two days.

FXS token gains align with growing adoption of Frax stablecoin. FRAX’s circulating supply increased by more than 300% in the last two months to its current supply of $ 1.74 billion.

Swipe is acquired by Binance

Another project that has seen a price increase in the last 24 hours is Swipe, a platform that is developing a card payment infrastructure for the cryptocurrency economy.

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows that after hitting a low of $ 1.46 on December 29, SXP’s price jumped 38% to a high of $ 2.02 on December 30, as its trading volume of 24 hours shot up 951% to $ 683 million.

SXP / USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

The sudden spike in SXP’s trading volume came after it was revealed that cryptocurrency exchange Binance was finalizing the acquisition of Swipe and changing its name to Solar.

Gnosis launches its zodiacal bridge

Gnosis, a decentralized prediction marketplace built on the Ethereum (ETH) network, saw its price increase 38% on December 30.

VORTECS ™ data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro began to spot a bullish outlook for GNO on December 27, ahead of the recent price surge.

VORTECS ™ Score (green) vs. GNO price. Fountain: Cointelegraph Markets Pro

As seen in the chart above, the VORTECS ™ Score for GNO peaked at 77 on December 27, about 35 hours before the price increased 38% the following day.

The build push for GNO followed the introduction of the zodiac bridge module for the Gnosis ecosystem, which gives decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) the ability to control assets on separate chains supported by Ethereum virtual machines.

The overall cryptocurrency market capitalization is now $ 2.233 trillion and Bitcoin’s dominance rate is 40.3%.

