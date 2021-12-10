The new Saints Row is a reboot of the series that will take us to the city ​​of Santo Ileso, a vibrant fictional city located in the southwestern United States with nine unique districts and two deserts, currently controlled by three enemy factions. Although, this interesting reboot of Saints Row was delayed a few weeks ago, going from being launched on February 25 to August 23, 2022. So now, after a time in silence, from Volition they have shared a gameplay of the new Saints Row during The Game Awards 2021.

The new Saints Row gameplay There is nothing particularly new, but we have a fresh look at the city of Santo Ileso, the characters, weapons and much more. Fans of this successful franchise have been concerned about the path this reboot would take, but it seems that the Saints Row reboot will lose the bombastic and over the top charms, returning to a “more serious” point, like the first three installments.

As a future boss, with Neenah, Kevin and Eli by your side, you will create the Saints and face the Panthers, Idols and Marshall as you build your empire in the streets of Santo Ileso and have to fight for it. control of the city. Ultimately, Saints Row is the story of a startup, only the Saints are in the business of crime.