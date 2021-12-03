Frank Miller is back with Dark Knight Returns: The Golden Child

DC, Frank Miller and Rafael Grampá return to the Dark Knight universe this December with Dark Knight Returns: The Golden Child.

Bestselling writer and comic book icon Frank Miller will add another incredible chapter to his Dark Knight legacy this December as DC Comics Mexico releases a sequel to the acclaimed graphic novel Dark Knight III: Master Race.

Dark Knight Returns: The Golden Child is a 48-page one-shot that will be released on December 27, with art and cover art by Rafael Grampá.

The story takes place three years after the events of Master Race, where Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Carrie Kelley and Lara Kent defeated the renegade priest Quar and his cult of Kandorian fanatics in their attempt to turn mankind into worshipers of them. as gods.

During this interval, Lara has spent time learning about what it means to be human, while Carrie has grown into her role as Gotham City’s new protector, Batwoman.

When a terrifying evil returns to Gotham City, Lara and Carrie team up to face this new threat, but this time with a secret weapon: Jonathan Kent. Known as the “Golden Child”, Jonathan possesses a power the world has never seen and could be everything that stands in the way of the destruction of Gotham City, as well as the entire planet.

Rafael Grampá, Frank Miller’s accomplice in Dark Knight Returns: The Golden Child

Superstar artist Grampá was chosen by Miller for this return to the world of the Dark Knight. The mastermind behind the groundbreaking graphic novel Mesmo Delivery, he resumed his career in comics after a six-year absence with incredible collaboration, bringing his extraordinary flair for detail and storytelling capabilities to a story that only Frank Miller could tell.

“The story of The Dark Knight Returns began with its heroes getting older,” Miller said. “Now we are seeing the next generation of heroes in action, and Rafael was the obvious choice for me to usher in these heroes who are vigorous, untested and loaded with promise. I think Jonathan Kent, in particular, will surprise everyone. “

Via DCComics.com

Before The Golden Child arrives, make the entire Dark Knight saga your own with:

The Dark Knight Returns: 35th Anniversary Bundle

In 1986, Frank Miller forever changed the history of comics with Batman: The Dark Knight Returns, the futuristic dystopia that showed the return of an aging Bat Man more violent than ever, according to the violent times he lived.

35 years later. And to celebrate this great work of world comics and Batman mythology, the entire Dark Knight saga can be yours at a special price.

The Dark Knight Returns 35th Anniversary Bundle Contains:

1) DC Comics Deluxe Batman: The Dark Knight Saga

512 pages including the classic BATMAN: THE DARK KNIGHT RETURNS # 1-4 and its sequel BATMAN: THE DARK KNIGHT STRIKES AGAIN # 1-3.

By Frank Miller and Klaus Janson.

2) DC Comics Deluxe Batman The Dark Knight Master Race

392 pages that account for the third chapter of the Dark Knight saga. It brings together the complete nine-issue miniseries of BATMAN: THE DARK KNIGHT — MASTER RACE and its accompanying mini-comics.

By Frank Miller, Brian Azzarello and Andy Kubert.

3) DC Comics Deluxe Dark Knight Returns: The Last Crusade

80 master pages that present the complete DARK KNIGHT: THE LAST CRUSADE, the prequel to THE DARK KNIGHT RETURNS, with a preface written by Robert Rodríguez. Discover the events that led to Batman’s retirement.

By Frank Miller, Brian Azzarello and John Romita Jr.

