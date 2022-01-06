François Delecour is one of the great names in WRC historybut the French rider resigns himself to being an echo of the past and will return to the World Championship at his almost 60 ‘tacos’. After five years away from the World Championship, Delecour to drive an Alpine A110 R-GT at the Monte Carlo Rallythe first scoring date of the contest in 2022. With this participation, the media and veteran French pilot will compete in the ‘Monte’ for the twenty-third time in his career, becoming the fifth rider with the most participations in the most iconic event on the calendar of the WRC. And it cannot be said that Delecour did not arrive prepared for the reunion with the stages of the Monte Carlo Rally.

In fact, François Delecour has been very active in this period who has been far from the World Rally Championship, even if COVID-19 has been a difficult setback to save at various times. With everything, Delecour has raced regularly in 2021 with an Alpine A110 R-GTa vehicle with which the French driver has been in a couple of tests of the French National, as well as in a rally in the Czech Republic. This small program with Alpine’s R-GT vehicle, slightly reduced from what it had in 2020, It has been complemented by different appearances at the controls of classic vehicles such as the Lancia 037 Rally, the Peugeot 306 Maxi or the Ford Sierra RS Cosworth 4×4 in historic profile tests held in France.

Lappi fits the Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 on its return to the brand Read news Read: Lexus' electric offensive heading into 2030 includes a spiritual successor to the LFA

In his new appearance at the Monte Carlo Rally, Delecour will be accompanied by co-driver Jean-Rodolphe Guigonnetthe same co-driver with whom he has competed in the last three years in most of the tests that he has contested at the wheel of current vehicles. Beyond this point, Delecour’s return to the ‘Monte’ with an Alpine A110 R-GT means closing a small circle within all the Frenchman’s participations in Monte Carlo, since in 2017 he competed in the most iconic event of the WRC with a Abarth 124 Rally R-GT with which he could not finish the test due to a gearbox problem. Because, five years later, François wants to finish the rally and do it with victory between the R-GTs and the two-wheel-drive vehicles.