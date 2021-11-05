Franco Noriega visited Mexico City and Life and Style He was able to talk with him in private about his gastronomic experience in the American continent.

“I am very happy to be in Mexico, I almost live here, I love being in this country and obviously I can’t miss the food, “said Noriega.

Born in Lima, Peru and living in New York, United States, where he has a restaurant, he told us about his gastronomic experience in the metropolis of skyscrapers. “Being in New York we have our restaurant ‘Baby Brasa’, Of course, being such a cosmopolitan city the flavors are mixed and with the amount of Latinos that there are, our place is a mixture of the Peruvian flavor with the Mexican style and with the taste for everyone”, He pointed out.

The social media star, characterized by his sensual style of cooking, has been part of television programs for his training as a model and actor, although now he is totally focused on gastronomy.

In Latin America there are two cuisines that always “rival”, the Mexican one that is world famous and the Peruvian one that, with a style that fuses the country’s natural resources and the different migratory and cultural currents, have created a fabulous cuisine.

“What would Mexican cuisine have to learn from the Peruvian? I don’t think the word is learn, the lomo saltado in Peru is a dish that results from the fusion of different resources and ways of cooking. At Baby Brasa we make lomo saltado tacos, which is one of the star dishes of our kitchen and doing it in a taco is an incredible thing that we all enjoy ”, reflected Noriega.

I think that by integrating the diverse ingredients that we have, we can create a much more enriched Latin American cuisine.

Being a recurring visitor to the Mexican capital, it has its favorite corners and dishes that are unpredictable in each visit. “It may be that I already have a taste for taco, I know how to take it, but I could really live eating tacos in this city, it is incredible how the same ingredients can have so much flavor a few blocks away,” he said excitedly.

“Among my favorite places, it is this one of the duck tacos, they are the best there in Pato Manila, is what I mean by the fusion food thing, I love it. Lardo is also a place that I don’t miss every time I’m in CDMX“Franco commented.

Currently Baby Brasa operates in New York, Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, however, it expects in the coming months to cut the bar for its first branch in Mexico City.