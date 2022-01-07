After participating in the Shark Tank program, in 2019, five sharks decided to support their project and advise them to launch it into trade, now in January 2022, the project is exhibited within the CES, where their participation is particular since only two children are authorized to be on the show floor.

“The truth is that the reception has been very cool and although the issue of the pandemic meant that there were fewer people, this has also served so that the people who come with us to the booth can get to know the band in greater detail,” Franco shares , who in 2019 had gotten a pass for the technology show, but just because he was a minor, he had not been able to attend.

A support network

Among what Franco and his mother share as the key to attending an event of this magnitude is being constant and keeping working.

“This is our launch year and in Eureka, the area where we are exhibiting, they support us with the booth the YEAR in which you have your launch, that’s why we decided to put the project in (…) in fact I told Franco I was going to try it even with the precedent we had had, but the CES email came to us saying that they had really liked the project and that we could both attend, ”says Erika Rodríguez.

Franco’s participation was achieved after an evaluation in which it was necessary to guarantee that he was the owner of the patent. And in fact at the moment they arrived at the registry, Rodríguez says that only Franco and another child were the only ones authorized to attend.

As a result of the search that Franco and his mother Erika have had, they have managed to officially launch the Neutonic Band to the market in February 2020 and it began to be sold in 2021.

“We are looking to grow organically, since we have been reinvesting everything that is sold,” said Rodríguez.