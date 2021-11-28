11/28/2021 at 18:02 CET

Elche announced this Sunday through a statement the signing of Francisco Rodríguez as the team’s new coach until the end of this season.

The Almeria coach, who will debut next Thursday in the Copa del Rey against Leioa, was one of the first options considered by the owner of the entity, Christian Bragarnik, to replace Fran Escribá, but the negotiations did not bear fruit.

Elche’s new coach has experience in professional football after having managed teams like Almería, UCAM Murcia, Lugo, Huesca and Girona.

Francisco will train, precisely, the team that prevented two years ago, in the final of the promotion promotion, from reaching the First Division with Girona.

In the Elche squad he will meet again with Gumbau and Mojica, whom he already had at his command that season in the Catalan team.