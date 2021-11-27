KTM has completed a really disappointing 2021 season in MotoGP. With no options to fight for great things, the Austrian firm has almost been relegated to ostracism for a year in which Yamaha, Ducati and Honda have been protagonists, while Suzuki, KTM and Aprilia have lived in its shadow. Perhaps for this reason, the Mattighofen brand has decided to give a turn of the wheel to its project and bet on Francesco Guidotti as the new team manager to replace Mike Leitner. In this way, Leitner will cease to be ‘Team Manager’ of the official KTM team after seven seasons.

In a totally unexpected movement, KTM has announced the relocation of Mike Leitner on its org chart, although with a position of less importance than the one he has held over the last seven seasons. For its part, Francesco Guidotti returns to the manufacturer with whom he already worked for four seasons, between 2006 and 2009, as sports director within the KTM 250cc project. After taking that role, Guidotti moved to World Superbike with Aprilia to end up landing in 2012 with the Pramac team, a structure in which he has been an important part during the ten seasons in which he has been in their ranks.

MotoGP manufacturers define their test circuits for 2022 Read news

Pit beirer, director of KTM Racing, has appreciated the role of Mike Leitner: «He has been a key figure in our mission to fight against the best. Together with him we created a structure for MotoGP with the right personnel and riders. We started building our RC16 and it was all on blank paper. Under his guidance we form a great team for the MotoGP challenge. After seven years together, we have decided to reorganize our dome. Mike has pushed to get us to the top of the grid and your dedication has played an important role in our successes».