The legislative calendar has been advanced due to the advance of omicron, and the National Assembly will begin to debate the text this same Wednesday with a view to a possible approval in mid-January. The objective is to convince those who are irreducible to the vaccine through facts: slightly less than 10% of the eligible population refuse to be inoculated.

In addition, a Defense Council will also study possible new measures today to approve immediately in order to contain this new fifth wave of the pandemic.

More than 100,000 false health passports circulate in France

The two meetings, during the afternoon today, arrive with the country suffering new daily records of infections, and the 100,000 daily barrier was exceeded on Saturday (104,611).

On Sunday 27,700 infections were counted, but since it was a weekend and a holiday, many laboratories and pharmacies were closed, so there is a new explosion of cases as of today.

Experts predict that 200,000 daily infections will have been reached by mid-January.

The national incidence rate was 712 per 100,000 inhabitants in a week, also a new record, but in the Paris region it is soaring at 1,346.

However, the Executive does not plan to adopt drastic decisions, because the hospital situation is not serious thanks to the fact that omicron generally causes mild symptoms.