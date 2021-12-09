France will send political representatives to the Beijing Winter Olympics, the French Minister of Education and Sports announced on Thursday, although the issue of a diplomatic boycott will be addressed at the European Union (EU) level, his foreign counterpart said. .

“We must condemn human rights violations in China, because they exist”, but “when it comes to sports competitions, you have to know how to have the right attitude,” said the Minister of Education and Sports, Jean-Michel Blanquer, in the RMC / BFM micros.

After the United States and Australia, the United Kingdom and Canada announced a diplomatic boycott to denounce human rights violations in China. “France will not do it,” Blanquer said. His ministry number two, Roxana Maracineanu, will participate, he announced.

However, after his first meeting with the new German Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock, the French Foreign Minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian, assured that the issue “will be addressed among Europeans.”

The Chinese government on Thursday condemned the diplomatic boycott, vowing that countries that carry it out “will pay the price for their wrongdoing.”

The Games are scheduled for February 4 to 20, but due to the restrictions on the entry of foreigners to China by covid-19, few politicians in the world are expected to travel to Beijing.

Yes, Russian President Vladimir Putin will be present, who accepted the invitation of his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

