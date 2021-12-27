EFE.- France has again posted a record weekly Covid-19 incidence rate since the start of the pandemic almost two years ago: Between December 17 and 23, there have been 712.2 infections per 100,000 inhabitants, 33.5% more than the previous week.

This was reported this Sunday by the French health authorities, which also released downward infection figures (27,697 in the last 24 hours), influenced by the December 25 holiday, when much fewer tests were performed than usual.

In fact, the European country, which is beginning to notice how contagious the Omicron variant is, had exceeded the symbolic threshold of 100,000 daily contaminations from December 24 to 25, by adding 104,611. In total, France already accumulates 9 million infections by Covid-19.

The same sources also reported the death of 96 people in the last 24 hours, up to almost 122,600 deaths in total.

The occupancy of ucis beds by covid patients grew slightly to around 3,300, still far from the peak of 7,000 in April 2020.

The vaccination, which since last Wednesday has been open to minors from 5 to 11 years old, reduced its daily rhythm considerably compared to a working day, reaching 65,999 injections, most of them booster, according to data from the Ministry of Health .

The 22 million people residing in France who have three injections have already been exceeded, practically a third of the total population of the country and a little more than half of those who are eligible for this inoculation. 78.2% of the French have at least one dose of vaccine.

The French Executive prepares for tomorrow, Monday, the approval of a decree and its subsequent vote in the Assembly to counter the fifth wave of Covid-19.

