EFE.– The French Foreign Minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian, assured that his country will try to accelerate the approval of the new trade agreement between Mexico and the European Union during the French presidency of the EU.

“France is going to preside over the EU and now I know perfectly the position of Mexico and we are going to consolidate the situation so that this global agreement can be concluded. Not everyone agrees, but there is a shared point of view between France and Mexico ”, he explained.

The minister made these statements during an appearance before the press together with the Mexican Secretary of Foreign Relations, Marcelo Ebrard, after signing an educational cooperation agreement at the Foreign Ministry.

Negotiations for the Economic Association, Political Coordination and Cooperation Agreement between Mexico and the European Union (TLCUEM) lasted four years and concluded in April 2020, but it has yet to be signed and ratified.

France will hold the rotating presidency of the Council of the EU during the first half of 2022.

At the appearance, the Mexican Foreign Minister assured that the current one is the “best moment of the relationship between Mexico and France so far in the 21st century.”

Ebrard explained that both countries collaborate in “very different areas”, such as the protection of the oceans, the aeronautical industry, cooperation in educational and scientific matters or the fight against the trafficking of cultural and archaeological heritage.

In addition, he stressed that Mexico has joined the initiatives of the French president, Emmanuel Macron, so that vaccination against covid-19 is global and to “be prepared” for future pandemics.

“It is my seventh trip as Minister of the French Republic in Mexico and I think that in other Latin American countries I have not made more than one trip. That illustrates this very strong relationship, ”Le Drian said in turn.

Hours earlier, the Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, presented Le Drian with the Mexican Order of the Aztec Eagle, the highest distinction that Mexico gives to foreigners, for his work to strengthen the bilateral relationship.

López Obrador highlighted “his performance in favor of foreign policy, especially for his friendly and fraternal treatment with the Government of Mexico and with our people.”

According to the Mexican government, some 40,000 French reside in the country, including businessmen, students and artists.

The French minister is visiting the country for two days in which, in addition to meeting with López Obrador and Ebrard, he will travel to Monterrey, where he will inaugurate the new Consulate General of France and will meet with the governor of Nuevo León, Samuel García.

He will also attend the signing of two agreements in the state with the Autonomous University of Nuevo León and will take the opportunity to promote the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

