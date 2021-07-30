France - June 2021: Renault squeezes Peugeot on all fronts

That 2021 is being much calmer in terms of sales stability is no surprise, what is surprising is the number of problems that all brands are having to recover normal sales.

If last year the main protagonist was the pandemic, despite continuing to be the main actor of this 2021 we have to add a new co-protagonist to history and that is the lack of chips is becoming more and more noticeable in the sales ranking, preventing a greater rise in sales.

That is why despite the fact that this year is being much more stable, where in 2020 we had big increases in this 2021 the growth in those months is not so remarkable. June 2021 has been the worst compared to the previous 3 years with a total of 199,508 units and a decrease compared to last year of 14.7%.

Tesla stood out in June with its Model 3 throughout Europe and France was no exception.

That said and not being a great month, this year’s stability is consolidated with almost a million units sold, 922,765 units to be specific. This translates into a large improvement of 28.9% compared to the same period in 2020.

Being in France, things like home nowhere. So far this year, the total units sold have been distributed among the groups with Stellantis at the head with 34.5%, followed by the Renault Group with 23.4% and finally the remaining 42.1% to be distributed among different automotive groups including the VAG, Daimer or BMW Group among others. So that we understand each other, more than half of sales have remained within home brands And that’s not including Nissan and Mitsubishi, which are also part of the alliance with Renault.

In the race for the throne of registrations we have been seeing Renault’s rise to the top of the ranking for several months now and adding sales. June is not an exception either where again the Clio is ahead of the Peugeot 208 or where models like the Renault Megane are ahead of its equivalent rival in Peugeot as it is the 308 that will soon begin its ascent with the new generation.

DS has to sell the new DS 4 soon to overtake Tesla in sales

Even with that, we have to mention the rise of the Renault Arkana which has become an immediate success and it already ranks 39th in the annual sales count. Since CCFA does not reveal the data per month, but the annual calculation until the analysis of the July sales, we will not be able to give you the concrete data of this evolution.

Tesla achieves a great month of June with an eighth place for the Model 3 that propels the American brand to the top 20 in 2021 beating DS Automobiles that urgently needs to start selling the DS 4 to be able to recover lost ground.

Sales by model

The best-selling cars are:

RANKING JUN 2021 MODEL SALES JUN 2021 SALES 2021 (JAN-JUN) RANKING 2021 (JAN-JUN) 1 Dacia sandero 9,971 39,115 4 2 Renault clio 9,593 47,458 2 3 Peugeot 208 8,860 48,515 1 4 Renault Captur 8,603 32,281 6 5 Peugeot 2008 7,091 40,604 3 6 Citroën C3 6,919 35,949 5 7 Peugeot 3008 5,802 31,001 7 8 Tesla Model 3 5,001 13,084 18 9 Renault twingo 4,217 19,959 9 10 Toyota yaris 4,012 19,999 8 eleven Fiat 500 3,777 13,862 14 12 Volkswagen polo 3,598 14,508 13 13 Dacia duster 3,461 15,879 eleven 14 Renault zoe 3,349 10,797 twenty fifteen Renault megane 3,292 18,064 10 16 Citroën C5 Aircross 3,213 13,586 fifteen 17 Citroën C3 Aircross 3,090 14,997 12 18 Peugeot 5008 2,669 13,395 17 19 Opel corsa 2,547 10,318 twenty-one twenty Volkswagen t-roc 2,446 11,127 19 twenty-one Citroën C4 2,427 10,034 2. 3 22 Volkswagen tiguan 2,373 7,865 31 2. 3 Peugeot 308 2,302 13,477 16 24 Volkswagen golf 2,278 9,001 27 25 Hyundai tucson 2,132 9,381 25 26 Toyota C-HR 2,062 9,086 26 27 Ford Puma 2,019 10,207 22 28 DS DS7 Crossback 1,977 6,985 35 29 Toyota Corolla 1,917 9,612 24 30 Toyota Aygo 1,785 8,147 30 31 Volkswagen t-cross 1,690 8,436 29 32 MINI Hatch 1,602 8,728 28 33 Renault kadjar 1,531 7,393 32 3. 4 Peugeot 108 1,381 7,063 3. 4 35 Toyota RAV4 1,379 5,301 44 36 DS DS3 Crossback 1,353 5,514 42 37 Audi A3 1,344 5,290 Four. Five 38 BMW 1 Series 1,326 6,315 37 39 Suzuki swift 1,183 6,276 38 40 Mercedes A Class 1,138 7,121 33 41 Audi A1 Sportback 1,136 4,901 47 42 Kia niro 1,085 5,229 46 43 Citroën C1 1,050 5,915 39 44 Hyundai kona 1,030 5,859 40 Four. Five Seat Ibiza 980 5,811 41 46 Volvo XC40 944 4,774 49 47 Seat Arona 917 4,053 53 48 Ford Kuga 880 4,569 52 49 Opel Crossland 805 4,882 48 fifty Peugeot 508 768 4,634 fifty READ: Maximilian Günther: «The triumph in New York was nice for many reasons»

Sales by brand

The registrations achieved by the manufacturers are: