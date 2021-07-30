France - June 2021: Renault squeezes Peugeot on all fronts

That 2021 is being much calmer in terms of sales stability is no surprise, what is surprising is the number of problems that all brands are having to recover normal sales.
If last year the main protagonist was the pandemic, despite continuing to be the main actor of this 2021 we have to add a new co-protagonist to history and that is the lack of chips is becoming more and more noticeable in the sales ranking, preventing a greater rise in sales.
That is why despite the fact that this year is being much more stable, where in 2020 we had big increases in this 2021 the growth in those months is not so remarkable. June 2021 has been the worst compared to the previous 3 years with a total of 199,508 units and a decrease compared to last year of 14.7%.
That said and not being a great month, this year’s stability is consolidated with almost a million units sold, 922,765 units to be specific. This translates into a large improvement of 28.9% compared to the same period in 2020.
Being in France, things like home nowhere. So far this year, the total units sold have been distributed among the groups with Stellantis at the head with 34.5%, followed by the Renault Group with 23.4% and finally the remaining 42.1% to be distributed among different automotive groups including the VAG, Daimer or BMW Group among others. So that we understand each other, more than half of sales have remained within home brands And that’s not including Nissan and Mitsubishi, which are also part of the alliance with Renault.
In the race for the throne of registrations we have been seeing Renault’s rise to the top of the ranking for several months now and adding sales. June is not an exception either where again the Clio is ahead of the Peugeot 208 or where models like the Renault Megane are ahead of its equivalent rival in Peugeot as it is the 308 that will soon begin its ascent with the new generation.
Even with that, we have to mention the rise of the Renault Arkana which has become an immediate success and it already ranks 39th in the annual sales count. Since CCFA does not reveal the data per month, but the annual calculation until the analysis of the July sales, we will not be able to give you the concrete data of this evolution.
Tesla achieves a great month of June with an eighth place for the Model 3 that propels the American brand to the top 20 in 2021 beating DS Automobiles that urgently needs to start selling the DS 4 to be able to recover lost ground.