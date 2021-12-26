EFE.– France registered for the first time more than 100,000 daily infections since the beginning of the pandemic almost two years ago, adding 104,611 in the last 24 hours, reported the country’s health authorities.

The same sources also reported the death of 84 people in the last 24 hours, up to 122,500 deaths in total since the beginning of the pandemic.

Since the middle of this week, France has been registering record cases of covid every day. This Saturday, it exceeded the threshold of 100,000 contaminations, days after the French Government warned that this figure would be reached quickly because of the omicron variant.

The weekly incidence rate rebounded to 597.8 cases per 100,000 inhabitants and the occupancy of ucis beds by covid patients grew by about 30 people, to 3,282, still far from the peak of 7,000 in April 2020.

The vaccination, which since Wednesday is open to children from 5 to 11 years old, reduced its daily rhythm considerably compared to Friday -this Saturday was the Christmas holiday-, by going down to 20,966 injections, most of them souvenir, according to data from the Ministry of Health released today.

Currently, there are 22 million people residing in France who have three injections, practically a third of the total population of the country and half of those who are eligible for this inoculation.

The French Executive prepares for the beginning of next week the approval of a decree and its subsequent vote in the Assembly to counter the fifth wave of covid.

