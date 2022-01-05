It’s a calculated risk, with the possibility that COVID-positive healthcare workers and caregivers could infect colleagues and patients compared to what the government says is a necessity to keep essential services running, the source details. .

Outside of the health sector, for people not covered by the special exemption, France’s quarantine rules require at least five days of self-isolation for fully vaccinated people who test positive.

Since September 15, 2021, all health personnel or those who work with the elderly and vulnerable people in France, are required by law to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

What are the health measures in force in France in the face of COVID?

To cope with the two simultaneous waves of the Delta and Omicron variants, Prime Minister Jean Castex announced on December 27, 2021 an adaptation of the current sanitary measures. New rules on isolation in case of infection or contact were also specified on January 2, 2022.

The French government’s measures to deal with the growing number of COVID-19 infections are divided into different categories:

Vaccination

The time for the booster dose is shortened to three months after the last injection or last infection with COVID-19.

The booster vaccine has been available to everyone 18 years of age and older since December 24, 2021.

The vaccine is open to all children ages 5 to 11 as of December 22, 2021.

Isolation

The isolation and quarantine rules changed as of January 3, in case of infection or contact with COVID-19. Isolation is now for a period of seven (full) days after the date of appearance of signs or the date of the positive test sample for positive individuals with a full vaccination schedule.