A fundamental part of human cognition consists of framing well, an ability that we have relatively easily overlooked when studying both the human mind and algorithms. Above knowing how to frame correctly there have always been other capacities, such as perception or memory, where artificial intelligences are already surpassing us.

But as we have become aware of the need to improve the decision-making process, the fundamental role that frameworks play in choosing and acting appropriately is no longer overshadowed by those other capabilities.





To frame

We now know that if we apply the correct framework in the correct way we can unlock a wide variety of possibilities, which in turn can help us make better decisions. The frameworks we use affect the choices we envision, the decisions we make, and the results we achieve. If we can improve our ability to frame, we will obtain better results.

Framers: Human Virtue in the Digital Age (Noema)

This is all about the new book of Kenneth cukier and Viktor Mayer-Schönberger, which had already surprised us with Big data: the big data revolution. Your title: Framers: human virtue in the digital age.

Thus, Cukier, Mayer-Schönberger and De Véricourt summarize in this book the conclusions that we can draw from the latest advances in big data, artificial intelligence and deep learning about this quality that makes us essential in a digital economy: knowing how to frame correctly.

There is something that artificial intelligence cannot achieve: the human capacity to ask new questions and analyze them with another frame of reference. Frames are mental models of the world that we use to understand the most difficult problems, and they are the foundation for creativity, critical thinking, and innovation. Now that research in artificial intelligence and big data shows us how much they have improved in memory and data processing, our ability to contextualize them has become a crucial function.