File photograph in which the Venezuelan opposition leader Julio Borges was registered. EFE / Lenin Nolly



“We must reform the Interim Government, which made sense to get out of the dictatorship but has been deformed and, instead of being an instrument to fight against the dictatorship, it is an end in itself,” he said. Julio Borges who, in addition, announced that he will leave his post as Foreign Minister of Juan Guaidó.

According to Borges, the interim government has become “a caste that has become bureaucratized.” “The notion of interim government has to disappear. We cannot continue with a bureaucracy of almost 1600 people. The interim government already wants to perpetuate itself ”, he affirmed.

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó. File photo. EFE / Rayner Peña



Borges asked that the epicenter of the Venezuelan struggle be reconstruction within Venezuela: “We lost international support because there have been too many errors and scandals. They put our case in the fridge. We need an internal space for the mobilization of the struggle, of the parties and of civil society, and we must accumulate force to have legitimacy within and without ”.

The opponent directly challenged Juan Guaidó: “He cannot think of vegetating in a position, we have to shake up and rebuild the space of unity. I trust that there is good sense ”.

Developing…