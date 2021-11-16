At Microsoft they are celebrating. Today November 15 marks the 20th anniversary of the launch of the Original Xbox and those of Redmond want to celebrate it by presenting a good handful of news. One of them has to do with adding more old games to the FPS Boost mode, which offers better performance on new generation consoles.

“This is a feature that employs a variety of new methods to nearly double the original frame rate in select titles. Higher, more consistent frame rates make games visually smoother, resulting in more immersive gameplay. “. Microsoft

As revealed at the Xbox Anniversary Celebration, 37 sets of compatibility catalog will benefit from FPS Boost mode starting today. Among them are 11 titles that were added today and another 26 that were already included. Also, all games added today support Auto HDR on compatible displays on Xbox Series X | S.

Titles with FPS Boost recently added

Alan Wake

Assassin’s creed

Binary Domain

Black College Football Xperience: Doug Williams Ed

Darksiders

Dead space 2

Dead space 3

Disney’s Chicken Little

Dragon Age: Origins

Dragon Age II

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

FEAR

FEAR 3

Fable Anniversary

Fable III

Fallout 3

Fallout: New Vegas

Far cry 3

Final Fantasy XIII-2

Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII

Gears of war

Gears of war 2

gears of war 3

Gears of War: Judgment

Gears of War: Ultimate Edition

Kameo: Elements of Power

Lego The Lord of the Rings

Medal of Honor: Airborne

Mirror’s Edge

Nier

Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City

Rock of ages

Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed

Sonic Generations

Sonic unleashed

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Vandal Hearts: Flames of Judgment

What consoles is Xbox FPS Boost compatible with?

FPS Boost is a exclusive feature of the new generation Xbox Series X | S consoles that significantly improves the frame rate of previous generation games. In most supported games, this feature is already enabled automatically.

If you want to know if this feature is working, just press the Xbox button on your controller and look for the legend FPS Boost in the upper right corner of the screen. If you don’t see this, you can activate it in Manage games and add-ons > Compatibility options.