Europe is going through the fourth wave of Covid-19 infections and registers a significant increase in infections, compared to the global trend, with peaks in Russia and Germany.

The WHO estimates that more than half a million people who are victims of contagion will die in the region until the beginning of February 2022, due to Covid-19, and assured that 43 countries will face a ‘high or extreme tension’ of hospital capacity during this period.

In these hours, Russia again registered an increase in Covid-19 infections, with 40,759 infections in the last day, compared to the 34,656 detected the day before, reported the operational center to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

This is the highest number of daily positives in the last five days, according to official data.

The number of those killed by the infectious disease in the last 24 hours amounted to 1,237 people, two less than the day before, the day of the last record for deaths.

The highest number of deaths was registered in Moscow (94) and also, in Saint Petersburg (85), with 6,240 and 3,230 infections, respectively.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the coronavirus has caused 251,691 deaths in Russia, although the official statistics on excess deaths in the same period almost double this figure.

The Russian authorities attribute the sharp increase in infections and deaths in recent weeks to the aggressiveness of the Delta variant, the lack of strict compliance with health rules by many Russians and, above all, to the low vaccination rate in the country.

According to the Moscow Mayor’s Office, non-working days helped stabilize the pandemic situation in the Russian capitalHowever, more than 5 regions reported a deterioration in the situation and chose to extend paid holidays for a few more days.

So far, in Russia, which was a pioneer in registering its own Covid-19 vaccine, only 57,256,747 citizens have received the full vaccination schedule, which herd immunity places 48% of the 80% to which the authorities aspire.

50,000 Covid-19 infections in Germany in one day

New coronavirus infections in one day soared in Germany to a new daily high of 50,196, as did the incidence, which reached a record 249.1 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants.

Germany has been registering several highs of new infections in the last week and incidence not only in this fourth wave, but since the pandemic began.

While, the death toll from or Covid-19 infections amounted to 235, compared to 165 a week ago, and the number of active cases stands at 364,400, according to data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) of virology updated last morning.

The maximum number of deaths was registered on January 14, in the middle of the second wave of the pandemic and the vaccination campaign just started, with 1,244 fatalities.

According to the latest daily RKI report, published yesterday afternoon, 1,364 coronavirus hospitalizations were reported on Tuesday and a cumulative seven-day admissions rate of 4.61 per 100,000 residents.

The maximum number of hospitalizations was registered in the days around last Christmas, with a cumulative rate of 15.5.

The vaccination rate remains practically stagnant below 70%; As of Tuesday, 69.8% of Germany’s population had been vaccinated, 67.3% with the full schedule.

With information from EFE.

