The executive director of Pfizer, Albert Bourla, said that people might need a fourth Covid-19 injection earlier than expected. This, after preliminary research shows that the new omicron variant can undermine the protective antibodies generated by the vaccine the company developed with BioNTech.

A third injection is effective in combating the omicron variant

Pfizer and BioNTech released the results of an initial laboratory study Wednesday morning. Which showed that a third injection is effective in combating the omicron variant. While the initial two-dose vaccination series significantly decreased its ability to protect against the new strain.

However, the two-dose series likely still offers protection against omicron’s severe disease, the companies said.

Bourla noted that a preliminary study by the company was based on a synthetic copy of the variant created in the laboratory and that more data is needed from tests against the real virus. Those real-world results will be more accurate and are expected in the next two weeks, the Pfizer CEO said.

“When we look at real-world data, we will determine if the omicron is well covered by the third dose and for how long. And the second point, I think we will need a fourth dose, “Bourla told CNBC’s” Squawk Box. “

A fourth injection would be needed 12 months after the third dose

Bourla previously projected that a fourth injection would be needed 12 months after the third dose. “With omicron we have to wait and see because we have very little information. We may need it faster, ”he said.

The CEO of Pfizer said the most important thing right now is launching third doses for the winter. Public health officials are concerned about a spike in Covid infections as people gather more indoors to escape the cold.

“I think a third dose will provide very good protection,” Bourla said. He also said treatments like Pfizer’s oral antiviral pill Paxlovid will help prevent hospitalizations and control Covid during the winter.

Pfizer submitted its application to the Food and Drug Administration last month for emergency authorization of the pill. Bourla told CNBC on Wednesday that Pfizer will have full clinical trial results in days, and he expects the pill to show an 89% reduction in hospitalizations and deaths, as it did in interim data last month.

You can start launching the product this month if the FDA approves it

Pfizer’s chief executive said the company has already shipped pills to the US and may start rolling out the product this month if the FDA approves it for emergency use. President Joe Biden said last month that the United States purchased 10 million courses and delivery is scheduled to begin at the end of the year.

Bourla said he is confident that the Pfizer pill will continue to be effective against omicron, because it targets a different part of the virus, an enzyme used for replication, that is not as susceptible to mutations. The vaccines target the spike protein that the virus uses to invade human cells. The spike protein has mutated repeatedly during the course of the pandemic.

Pfizer and BioNTech may develop a vaccine specifically targeting omicron by March 2022 if necessary, Bourla said. He said he anticipates new variants will emerge in the future, and the company is monitoring to see if any adjustments to the vaccines are needed.

