Combining cold, wind and rain With which we find ourselves sometimes during the winter, it generates for many serious problems of humidity at home. On the one hand, we tend to keep the windows closed to guarantee thermal comfort and that increases the condensation, on the other we are forced to drying clothes inside the house because we cannot extend it abroad … The levels of humidity in the environment soar, which can cause bad odors and mold stains which can even be the origin of health problems.

The most common is to use a medium-sized electric dehumidifier, such as the De’Longhi in the photo on these lines, which is worth 349 euros on Amazon and with a 2.8 L tank, ensures a water extraction of 7 , 5 L per day if we empty it conveniently. Depending on the situation, this may or may not be a solution to our problem and, on the other hand, as the price of electricity is, it is convenient to also think about other alternatives, so we go with an analysis of the more effective ways to combat humidity problems at home with its peculiarities.

De’Longhi Tasciugo AriaDry Light DNS80 Dehumidifier, Extraction 7.5 L / d, Tank 2.8L, LCD Screen, Dust Filter, Clothes Drying Function, Light, Compact, Silent, White

Salt-based dehumidifiers

We start with a specific solution for specific areas of the house where effective ventilation is difficult to achieve: bathrooms, cabinets, storage rooms, rooms with small windows that overlook interior patios … For those cases there is a Home remedy, which many of you may have heard of, based on the use of salt.

When we talk about salt we think of common salt, sodium chloride, and it is an option. We can put coarse salt in a container and place it in that space where we want to lower the humidity level, in a few days the salt will absorb the water naturally, its weight will increase and when we see that it is very wet and that the weight of the container has increased significantly we will have to change the salt for another dry one to continue with the process.

It is simple, it is cheap and it can be an effective measure in small spaces, you just have to be careful so that the container with the salt does not tip over and you have to control which is the amount of salt we need depending on the surface of the space in which we want to reduce the humidity level, although it is usually recommended to use 1 kg per room.

Based on the same idea of salts that absorb water, exist in the market dehumidifiers that don’t need electricity to run that use salts other than kitchen salt, such as calcium chloride. They are somewhat more expensive, but have the advantages of having a container specially designed for collecting water, absorbing more moisture and including technical specifications that explain the size of the room and the conditions for which they are suitable in each case, some have Spare salts to renew and others are disposable, we show you some examples.

Dehumidifiers with replacement

For spaces up to 18 square meters, the Humydry Premium Plus Dehumidifier It costs 13.95 euros and 3 refills of 450 g cost 11.99 euros. Each replacement can last around a month, although that will depend on the humidity level and the room where we place it.





Premium Plus Dehumidifier with 500g Anti-humidity Tablet Assorted Models (Colors: Gray, Orange and Green)

Of similar characteristics the Rubson dehumidifier for rooms of up to 22 square meters it costs 10.73 euros and the 3 replacement tablets 16.95 euros. In the image we see the specific model for bathrooms, for spaces of up to 10 square meters, which is worth 9.78 euros.





Rubson AERO 360º Cordless rechargeable dehumidifier, absorbs humidity, prevents condensation and bad odors, absorbent anti-humidity, device and tablet (450 g)

Disposable dehumidifiers

Similar to the previous ones, but for single use, we find options such as Ansio dehumidifiers with a capacity of 500 mL, with a price of 24.43 euros for the pack of five, suitable for small and poorly ventilated or non-ventilated spaces.





ANSIO Indoor Dehumidifier, Condensation Remover, Moisture Absorber Mold, Home Moisture, Kitchen, Closet, Bedroom, Caravan, Office, Garage, Basement 500ml, Pack of 5

Especially designed for the closet We also see these three hanging dehumidifiers, with a capacity of up to 450 mL for 15.90 euros.





Sichler Haushaltsgeräte Cabinet Dehumidifier: Set of 3 XL Cabinet Hanging Dehumidifiers, Each up to 450 ml (Air Dehumidifier)

You have to be careful with products that can cause confusion such as these activated carbon bags that cost 11.99 euros, which are presented as dehumidifiers, but in reality what they do is eliminate bad odor associated with humidity when purifying the air, but unlike previous models they do not remove water.





Apalus ® Active Bamboo Charcoal Bag, Dehumidifier And Air Purifier. Effective Natural Air Freshener and Deodorant to Eliminate Odors From Closet, Kitchen, Pet Area, (200G)

Ventilation

Among the cheapest and most effective “tricks” to combat moisture problems is ventilation. Although it will not reduce the percentage of humidity in the environment, especially if, like me, you live in Galicia or in a place with a similar climate, it will significantly reduce condensation, eliminate bad odors and prevent the appearance of mold under normal conditions. .

In fact, ventilation must always accompany other measures we take to combat humidity problems and is essential, in general, to ensure good air quality in homes, as we have learned so well as a result of the pandemic, as cross ventilation is one of the star measures for the prevention of COVID infections.

As a general rule, 10 minute cross ventilation they are enough to renew the air in a medium-sized room, therefore the minimum ventilation should be 10 minutes every day first thing in the morning.

Electric dehumidifiers

As we already discussed, electric dehumidifiers are always a good option, more efficient than the previous ones, especially if we are going to use them in larger or ventilated spaces. Specifically, there are models like the Rowenta in the photo on these lines with a capacity of 14 L of water and suitable for rooms of up to 90 square meters, with a price of 261.96 euros.





Rowenta Intense Dry Compact DH4224 dehumidifier 14L, with automatic dehumidification mode with 3 programs, Linen Dry function, filter, compact, silent

Within the electric ones there are much smaller models, which could be compared with those based on salt absorption, such as this one from Cecotec for rooms of up to 20 square meters, with a 700 mL tank and that absorbs about 300 mL per day, its price is 45.90 euros.





Cecotec Dehumidifier BigDry 2000 Essential – 300 ml / day, 0.7 liter removable tank, Coverage up to 20 m2, Removable and Washable filter, Automatic shutdown

The best-selling electric dehumidifier on Amazon It is an Inventor model with a capacity of 12 L that with a discount of 13% costs 129.99 euros. As a general rule, for large rooms, the electrical one is better and for cabinets or small spaces we can opt for the salt absorption models.

Professional service

Finally, it must be borne in mind that the aforementioned solutions solve at home normal problems derived from humidity in the environment and condensation, common in areas with cold and rainy climates and in closed spaces, but they are not useful in case of having a construction defect or deterioration in the building that introduces moisture into the house in an abnormal way. In this case, we will have to resort to a professional service that analyzes where the problem comes from and solves it at source, using the appropriate isolation techniques in each case.

