Dyson V11 Absolut Vacuum.

Life with the company of our pets – dogs or cats – is much more bearable, but it is also true that their presence makes frequent cleaning very necessary, especially if they shed a lot of hair. Floors, furniture, corners … Without a good vacuum cleaner, it is often time consuming and tedious to remove your hair, but the Dyson V11 Absolut was designed to make cleaning easier, faster and more efficient. Thanks to its suction power, it is capable of sucking up pet hair, household dust and any particle that the naked eye cannot see. In addition, it has different accessories such as the motorized mini brush that works to vacuum mattresses, armchairs, your pets’ beds and even the clothes we use. Of course, this is not to mention that its design makes it practically a decorative object and that its batteries and the fact that it has no cables allow you to free yourself from these responsibilities in the blink of an eye. Light, versatile, powerful, hygienic – discarding all vacuumed garbage is a very simple process – and with a powerful filter that captures the dust particles in the air that it sucks in … could you ask for more?

Luuna One mattress

We know there is nothing like a good night’s sleep, even for a few hours. Hence, the choice and purchase of a mattress can have a direct impact on our mood and daily performance. The latest generation mattresses of the Mexican brand are made with the highest quality foams, which offer the ideal support with high levels of comfort. Its technology also provides two great advantages: it prevents the presence of mites by up to 99.99% and it prevents the transfer of movement, resulting in uninterrupted sleep cycles.

Thermomix

A programmable kitchen assistant has the power to make life easier for us at unimaginable levels. Specifically in the case of Thermomix, its more than 20 functions – such as blending, blending, cutting, mincing, pulverizing, shredding, steaming and traditionally cooking, fermenting, caramelizing, among other options – allow you to cook delicious dishes in question. minutes. In addition, thanks to the Cookidoo platform, users have access to more than 66,000 recipes – ranging from snacks to watch a soccer game to more elaborate recipes – and they no longer have to worry about their cooking skills being basic, as this device guides them step by step so that the result is optimal.