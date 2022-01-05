Lidl does not stop surprising with its products for the home, and especially for the kitchen, thanks to its value for money. Today, we bring you four small appliances that will make rainy winter afternoons more bearable, or that will come in handy if you are one of those tens of thousands of people who are confined because of covid.

A bakery





This bakery is the first proposal in this selection of small appliances. It has a fully automatic program sequence: mixing, kneading, fermenting and baking. And with it you can prepare white bread, bread with seeds, whole wheat bread, sweet bread or sponge cakes. Before it cost 54.99 euros , and now it costs 49.99 euros.





A popcorn maker





For an afternoon watching a movie or your favorite series, this popcorn box will suit you like a glove. Prepare up to 60 gr. of popcorn in two minutes, plus it works with hot air to make low-fat popcorn. Price: 16.99 euros.

A waffle maker





As a third proposal, here is a machine to prepare delicious bubble waffles. Price: 19.99 euros.

A crepe maker





And finally, you could not miss a machine to make crepes. It also includes the necessary utensils to prepare the crepes. Price: 29.99 euros.

