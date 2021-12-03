Four out of ten Argentines use Motorola: the brand has the highest market share in the world in our country

Motorola had a market share of 36% in Argentina, and confirmed that it is the highest percentage in the world. The details of the moment of Moto in our country, in this note.

Motorola announced that he had the market share highest in the world in Argentina, with more than 36% of the market and a firm 23.7% in Latin America. This overwhelming number indicates that almost four out of every ten Argentines use Motorola.

Motorola continues to grow in Argentina and Latin America

The statistics correspond to the quarter from July to September, a period in which Motorola, Part of the group Lenovo, exhibited a local growth of 60% in volume, 11 percentage points more than the industry. According to the company, this allowed it to increase its market share 2.5 percentage points year over year.

Regarding the regional numbers, they not only remain firm, but they continue to be positive: in the same quarter it grew year on year by more than 7 percentage points, and reached the historical record of 23.7% of market share, thanks to a year-on-year growth in volume of 35% while the industry contracted 5%. Motorola It has been in the second position in the regional market uninterruptedly for the last five years.

“During the last quarter, we launched the Motorola Edge 20 Pro and the Motorola Edge 20 Lite in Argentina, with which we entered the premium segment with great success. In addition, we also strengthened our most beloved family, Moto G, with the arrival of the Moto G60S “ said German Greco, general manager of Motorola Argentina. “Today we are competing with great force with the current portfolio, and we are preparing for the future: we have already launched locally 5 phones compatible with 5G networks” added.

The news comes a few days after the announcement of the Motorola Edge X30, the next high-end smartphone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. On the other hand, we remind you that if you are looking to buy a cell phone from the brand, in this note we present some of the best mid-range and low-end models with all their characteristics and affordable prices in Argentina.

Share it with whoever you want