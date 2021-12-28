Dec 27, 2021 at 6:17 PM CET

The prisoners of ETA Jon Joseba Troitiño, Gorka Lupiañez, Zigor Blanco and José María Novoa have been transfers in the last week to prisons of the Basque Country, as reported on Monday by the association of relatives of inmates of the terrorist gang Etxerat.

The General Secretariat of Penitentiary Institutions had agreed to these transfers earlier this month.

Specific, Jon Joseba Troitiño, sentenced to 268 years for the attacks Perpetrated in June 2003 at the Bahía de Alicante and Nadal hotels in Benidorm, causing fourteen injuries, he has been transferred from the Logroño prison to the Martutene prison.

He has been taken to this same San Sebastian prison and also from Logroño Gorka Joseba Lupiañez, convicted of kidnapping a Spanish family in France and steal his motorhome, which was loaded by other ETA members with explosives and exploded in Castellón on August 26, 2007.

For its part, Jose Maria Novoa Arroniz, who was in León, will now continue to serve in the Zaballa prison (Álava) his sentence for the murder in Vitoria in 1998 of the second lieutenant of the Civil Guard Alfonso Parada Ulloa.

While Zigor White has been transferred from Asturias to the prison of Basauri (Bizkaia) to finish serving his sentence of 22 years for a Molotov cocktail attack to an Ertzaintza patrol in Portugalete (Bizkaia) in 2001.