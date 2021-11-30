The year is coming to an end. There are 31 days left for us to jump to 2022, and to trust that the year will be better than this one that we left due to many and very varied factors, and the consultants are already beginning to leave us indicators of how the season has passed. One of them is IDC, which has already published its annual report on which have been the phones that have sold the most in 2021. Not counting December, things as they are.

And with IDC data in hand, Apple has been the great winner of this season as the North American company has placed four phones in the top five best sellers worldwide (speaking of shipments and not sales as such, as usual). Only Samsung has been able to put a mobile among the four of Apple, and it is one of its cheapest models.

The iPhone 12 and Apple win them all

Although Android dominates the market quite clearly at the level of total share of phones sold and in circulation, the truth is that Apple usually positions itself among the first in sales when we are talking about specific models and not about catalogs in general. It does it every year and so has this one according to what IDC tells us. And unsurprisingly, Apple’s best-selling model is the iPhone 12.

IDC does not offer us the market percentages represented by each of the models included in its ranking, but it does make it clear that the iPhone 12 has been crowned above all others. Behind this phone we find the only non-brand addition led by Tim Cook. It is the Samsung Galaxy A12 that, to the surprise of many, it belongs to the A10 line and not the A50, which is the most common in these parts.

After the Galaxy A12, Apple replaces three more models and none of them is from the latest generation of iPhone 13 that arrived in September. We have the iPhone 11 in third position, the iPhone 12 Pro Max in fourth position and the iPhone 12 Pro in fifth and closing the Top 5. As we see, four Apple models accompanying one Samsung model to make up what, according to IDC, are the best-selling phones of this 2021.

IDC account that Xiaomi has suffered problems with the supply of processors that affects the entire planet and that this has been able to prevent its models from being placed among those shown in its ranking, and perhaps something similar has happened with other brands whose quarterly results the quarter they do not stop growing. Be that as it may, IDC has set its Top 5 sales of 2021 and it only remains to wait for other consultancies such as Counterpoint Research or Canalys to do the same to check what deviation occurs between all your data.

Via | Gizchina