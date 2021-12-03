Apparently, in the absence of an official list by Xiaomi itself of the phones that will be updated, the Asian firm continues to work on adapting the new version of Android 12 to many of its smartphones, although, for now, in beta. And that is how they have been revealing it to us from XIAOMIUI, from where we have already been able to know some of the smartphones that are testing MIUI running above Android 12.

This is the case of devices such as the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, Xiaomi Mi 11 and many others, to which Now a total of four new devices are added that we can consider as classics within the company, among which we find the Xiaomi Mi 10, Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro, POCO F2 Pro and Xiaomi Mi 10T.

This is the list of Xiaomi phones that already test MIUI based on Android 12

Something to keep in mind with these beta versions is that, at the moment, They are only available for Chinese MIUI ROMs in the entire list of devices shared by XIAOMIUI itself, a list that, incidentally, it is not official directly from Xiaomi.





Following the addition of these four devices to the internal MIUI betas based on Android 12, The list of phones that are already able to enjoy this version in China is as follows:

Therefore, we see how the MIUI development team continues to work on being able to adapt all the news recently presented by Google in its operating system to the MIUI interface in a large number of smartphones which, we will also see if they arrive accompanied or not by the long-awaited MIUI 13 update.

Source | XIAOMIUI