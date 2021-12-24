Four injured in ExxonMobil refinery fire in Texas

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office, where part of Baytown is located, has described the fire as “a major industrial accident” and the head of that police unit, Ed González, indicated on Twitter that the first investigations indicate that “some kind of explosion happened inside the plant. “

According to González, three of the injured were transported to the hospital by helicopter and one of them by ambulance.

All the injured are stable, explained ExxonMobil refinery chief Rohan Davis, who gave a press conference in a building near the event.

According to Davis, there are no deaths and the rest of the personnel have already been located.

Davis explained that ExxonMobil has been assessing the air quality and has not detected any problems, so authorities have not asked neighbors to shelter in their homes.

“We deeply regret this disruption, this incident and the inconvenience it may cause to the community,” Davis said.

Neighbors in the area told CBS-affiliated local KHOU television that they felt their homes shaking at the apparent explosion and initially believed it was an earthquake.

Local televisions have also shown images of the huge flames at the refinery, where firefighters have been working to extinguish the fire.

According to the ExxonMobil website, its facilities in Baytown consist of a chemical plant, another plant to process the hydrocarbon olefin and an oil refinery, the fourth largest in the United States and with the capacity to process 560,500 barrels of oil per day.

Some 7,000 people work in these facilities.