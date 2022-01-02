Covid continues to advance among European athletes.
Four Bayern Munich players, including goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, have tested positive for covid-19 and will miss at least the first training session of the year, delayed from Sunday to Monday for health reasons, the Bavarian club indicated this Saturday.
Neuer, the Englishman Omar Richards and the French Kingsley Coman and Corentin Tolisso “have been tested positive for the coronavirus,” explained the Bundesliga leader on his website.