In the great ecosystem of brands that coexist in Youpin, we can find a wide and varied catalog. Although, a few days ago we brought you five really useful Xiaomi products, today we bring youthat Xiaomi sells under the brandon its crowdfunding platform.

For trips, bike rides or even for emergency or survival situations, the NexTool brand offers us a wide variety of tools, all of them with a great quality / price ratio very similar to the one offered by Xiaomi.

1. NexTool 6 in 1 Flashlight

We open the list with a product belonging to the Xiaomi ecological chain. The NexTool 6-in-1 flashlight is a multipurpose device that offers a light output of 1,000 lumens. This means that it is able to provide you up to 240 meters of vision. Its dimensions are 160.5mm x 34mm, so it is very easy to transport.

The NexTool 6-in-1 flashlight features various functions that lend themselves to different scenarios: Main flashlight, camp light, warning light, work light, alarm with light and sound, and power supply for mobile devices. This handy device has a 2,600 mAh rechargeable battery, which you can use to charge your mobile battery in an emergency.

On the other hand, the flashlight features a retractable telescopic lens which you can use to adapt the light bulb. The body of the lantern also has three magnets capable of 360 ° rotation that allow the flashlight to be placed on any metal surface for better lighting. Ideal for when your hands are full.

On platforms such as AliExpress gathers numerous positive evaluations, and has almost 700 units sold. If you’re interested, it can be yours for about 20 euros.

2. 10-in-1 multifunctional tool

The next item on the listing also comes from the NexTool brand. The 10 in 1 multifunctional tool has everything you need for activities like trekking, to camp, Y cycling. It is a resounding bestseller on AliExpress, with almost 300 units sold, and you can get it for an extremely affordable price. However, what does it offer?

Well, for starters, the multifunctional tool is made of stainless steel and features a design with black finishes. The body provides a good grip and you can easily handle it outdoors, even in humid environments.

Product dimensions are 10.6 x 3.6 x 2.1 centimeters. So it is extremely easy to transport. Among its many features, we can find: Scissors, different types of folding pliers, a can opener, a cable cutter, a razor, saw teeth, and a solid magnesium rod for lighting fire.

As we mentioned earlier, 10-in-1 multifunctional tool is quite popular on AliExpress. In fact, on this platform several positive evaluations. If you liked it, do not hesitate to buy it. Its value is a little over 20 euros.

3. Multifunctional bike tool

Another interesting tool from the NexTool brand, and that is designed for cycling lovers, is the one that we bring you below. It is a multifunctional bike tool, ideal for dealing with any situation that arises with our bicycle during a short or long journey.

The compact size tool can be considered a mini tool box. To get started, It has 6 interchangeable tips of star, flat, and hexagonal type. It also has a small file and a practical clip to deflate the inner tube of bicycle tires.

On the other hand, the multifunctional bicycle tool has a perforated plate for tightening hexagonal nuts of 8, 10 and 15 millimeters in diameter. Also, bring a small knife and also a hook to tighten or remove the spokes of the wheels.

Of course, the article was a success on Youpin, and even more so on AliExpress where it gathers numerous positive evaluations and multiple units sold. If you’re interested you can buy it for about 10 euros.

4. An all-in-one shovel

Finally we find a multipurpose shovel. This, in addition to allowing us to carry out the specific tasks of this type of tool, has one lock for branches, ropes and a wide variety of materials, several screwdriver bits and two holes in order to be able to tighten nuts.

In addition, it allows us to be used as survival and self defense tool and add in its handle a practice compass. All this is complemented by a removable design that allows us to adjust its length according to our needs.

Currently we can buy for about 50 euros, platform where little by little it has been accumulating sales and a large number of positive comments and ratings.