Horacio Fernández Castillo, deputy of the Citizen movement and founder of the Tajín company, he works so that some 1,000 companies pay a base salary of 7,500 pesos in 2022, which reaches the family welfare line determined by the National Council for the Evaluation of Social Development Policy (Coneval).

“In 2022, we think there will be 1,000 small, medium and large companies added to the living wage initiative, which is higher than 7,500 pesos per month,” says the founder and executive president of the Tajín chile powder company.

The secretary of the Commission for Social Economy and the Promotion of Cooperativism of the Chamber of Deputies recalls that the payment of a living wage among workers began 2 years ago at the hands of a group of businessmen led by Arturo Zapata Guizar, executive president of Grupo Zapata .

They started 20 companies paying a living wage of 7,500 pesos to their workers: “Now there are more than 200 companies and the idea is that they become 1,000 companies in a very short time, that we are already committed to the new way of thinking and acting in favor of that those who have the least in Mexico, “he says Forbes Mexico.

Currently, one of the 5 most important private universities in Mexico pays the living wage, as well as 2 of the 5 largest banks in the country joined the proposal to pay 7,500 pesos as a base to its workers, says the founder of Tajín.

There are small and medium-sized companies with 50 employees and other large companies with 500 workers paying a salary that reaches the family welfare line determined by the National Council for the Evaluation of Social Development Policy (Coneval), says Horacio Fernández Castillo.

“The important thing is that this spirit permeates that we have to support those who have the least,” says the Jalisco politician.

“That salary is a slap in the face to the most disadvantaged. Since 1992, 30 years ago! It does not cover the cost of the basic basket set by INEGI, and now by CONEVAL. 30 years of deterioration of the purchasing power of the most needy; that is not sustainable ”.

At the political level, the living wage proposal is not related to any chamber of commerce or any political body, which is healthy and good because it is free from interests, explains the Industrial Engineer from the Western Institute of Technology and Higher Studies .

“The mentality of the minimum wage, which I consider the closest to the unfair, because when we are thinking of the minimum, we think that the employer pays the minimum to the worker,” says the promoter of the project Jalisco Sin Hambre.

The collaborator thinks to work as little as possible so that they do not run away and that mentality is terrible, because it makes the country mediocre, says the manager of the Tajín company.

“We need to think about how much is the most we can pay our employees without losing competitiveness and we understand that there are companies like maquiladoras that work with pennies and with a profit margin of between 1 percent and 2 percent: And move in that range It is difficult for them, ”says Horacio Fernández Castillo.

The other companies have a reasonable profit margin to support and encourage a decent salary among the people who have the least, adds the businessman from Jalisco.

“I would tell business friends to do and encourage doing an exercise so that no one in their company earns less than 7,500 pesos,” he highlights.

“In Mexico, the range of those who earn the most and those who earn the least is enormous: a director of a company earns a lot of money and that does not happen in some countries like in Europe where there is a social democracy”, emphasizes the deputy of Movimiento Ciudadano .

The proposal is a Mexican initiative that turns companies into being more social: “If the company does not become more social, it has no future and it is not healthy to maintain inequality and poverty in Mexico,” he adds.

The government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador did not do its job, nor did it support companies to overcome the Covid-19 health crisis, as happened in other economies in the world, points out the president of Tajín.

In Mexico, entrepreneurs are made to fight, even for many decades we have been resilient to crises, says Horacio Fernández Castillo.

“I understand that the Covid-19 pandemic has hit everyone, but you have to remove the caste and realize that it is time to turn to see reality in Mexico,” he highlights.

The Morena bench saw with good eyes a base salary of 7,500 pesos, because it is a proposal that was born and is from the entrepreneurs, points out the founder of Tajín.

A proposal to pay a salary higher than the minimum is something strange in the business world, but it is a necessary action for our people to go further in their work activity, says the deputy of Movimiento Ciudadano.

There are companies with the capacity and possibility, as in Tajín, that we pay a good salary and secondary, preparatory, bachelor’s or master’s education without any conditions, because the workers are not slaves, asserts the legislator of the Citizen Movement.

Workers in Mexican companies require social benefits, because the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador and other state governments are not meeting health and education needs, concludes Horacio Fernández Castillo.