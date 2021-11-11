When we talk about perfect balance, there is nothing better than applying this concept to the accessories that we carry in our day to day, and if we talk about technology and classic design, then we have to look with admiration at the pieces of watchmaking firms that surprise us with his launches, as Fossil did in his time with the HR Collider, an elegant and functional hybrid watch that you can find on Amazon at its all-time low price Limited Time.

Lovers of technology and classic pieces will see on the Hybrid HR Collider by Fossil a perfect complement to your day-to-day life, and is that in addition to having an e-reader screen to display statistics such as weather, date, step count, heart rate and more, it also has a pair of physical clock hands honest, hence its name that fuses the best of both worlds.





Mimicking the design of a standard chronograph watch, this watch has three buttons that we can use to take a look at the notifications and answer calls, a really useful option. In addition, there is enough space on the screen to read information such as the date, the weather, and messages received without having to keep an eye on the phone.

If you are looking for a watch that incorporates technology but also looks infinitely good, then the Fossil Hybrid HR Collider is made for you.

You find it reduced from 199 to 121.10 euros.

Fossil HR Collider Hybrid Smartwatch with Heart Rate and Sleep Tracking with Detailed Well-Being Statistics for Men, Dark Brown

Images | Fossil | Amazon

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by the brands or by the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.