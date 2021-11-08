(PHOTO: REUTERS / Henry Romero)

The politics of the present President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, at energy issue has caused controversy from the day he began to put all his sayings into practice. From the reversal of the Energy Reform of his predecessor Enrique Peña Nieto (2012-2018) to the project of his change in electricity laws -whose future is in the hands of the Mexican Congress-, all his actions have raised the alert of the energy sector private, inside and outside the country, as well as the international community, in what many consider a setback in the fight against climate change.

In one of the most recent manifestations of alert, a Canadian media warns that what motivates the Mexican president is mere nationalism, and that the price to pay is the great pollution that will derive from fossil fuels, such as AMLO’s great favorite: oil.

“For López Obrador of Mexico, energy nationalism rises above all else, and that means fossil fuels”, is the title of an article published this Monday in the The Global and Mail, in which they warn about, what they consider, López Obrador’s stubbornness, his disdain for clean energy and his skepticism about the impact of climate change.

“The president’s energetic speech, although archaic, draws on a deep vein of nationalism in Mexico, where state control of oil production and electricity generation are considered pillars of economic development and the expropriation of the oil industry in 1938 is still seen as a singular expression of sovereignty and pride ”, says the text written by David Agren . “That is why López Obrador, popularly known as AMLO, is doubling down on fossil fuels.”

Then the author refers to the absence of the president in the last COP26, the climate change summit that just took place in Scotland, where the actions taken by the Mexican State in the matter were monitored in a special way, according to the perception of analysts. “The president speaks in contradictions when it comes to climate change. But at COP26 in Glasgow, Mexico’s climate commitments are under international scrutiny. “

It is worth mentioning that at the G20 summit, held in Italy prior to COP26, the Mexican Foreign Minister, on behalf of the government headed by Andrés Manuel López Obrador, asked the international community for funding of 100 billion dollars to take action to address climate change, something that various analysts and actors in the sector crossed out as ironic, taking into account the position that the current administration has maintained on the subject.

Some of the facts that were then claimed as contradictory to Ebrard’s request was the elimination of the 109 trusts that the Mexican government carried out, since one of them was destined to actions for the conservation of the planet. Similarly, the Dos Bocas refinery –one of AMLO’s flagship projects– is considered a work totally opposed to ecological evolution.

“They think it’s a rich man’s problem. They don’t really see climate change as one of the social imperatives of our time, “the Canadian publication says, citing Montserrat Ramiro, former head of Mexico’s Energy Regulatory Commission. “This administration just doesn’t care. They consider that it is a simulation of other politicians, a simulation of the rich countries, that it is an attitude of the industrialists who now seem to care about the environment ”.

The author of the article also refers to the series of sayings mentioned by the Mexican president that only demonstrate what, he considers, his contempt for clean energy.

“Analysts describe AMLO as holding outdated views on economic development. He despises renewable energy, in addition to hydroelectric energy, which is produced by the CFE. One time called clean energy a ‘sophistry’ to allow private participation in the energy sector. On a trip through Baja California, complained that wind turbines along the road produced ‘visual pollution’.

And then everything goes back to the ruler’s origins and the nostalgia he might feel for everything related to oil. “His preference for oil, and the state industries that pump it and generate electricity, reflects his upbringing in the state of Tabasco, which was rich in that resource, at a time when fossil fuels promised to bring Mexico out of underdevelopment.”

In the same way, it mentions the commitments that the president has made on environmental issues, although it also indicates that they could be doubtful. “AMLO insists that Mexico will meet its climate goals. He says the country will renovate its old hydroelectric facilities and promote a tree planting program in southern Mexico. Analysts are skeptical, given Mexico’s water shortage and human and agricultural requirements. ”

Finally he concludes: “Meanwhile, Mexico continues to burn large amounts of bunker fuel. Pemex lacks markets for such dirty fuel, which is why it goes to the CFE (…) with ‘nationalism’ as an argument to prioritize bunker oil over renewable energy ”.

