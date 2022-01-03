There are those who believe that Forza Motorsport would launch in September 2022, approximately. The new installment in the Forza Motorsport series was announced in 2020 and has gone through several phases of player testing. But there is no information on the release date yet. Worse yet, we haven’t seen any progress in recent major events Xbox has participated in. However, this may be part of the surprise.

We already saw with Forza Horizon 5 that Xbox likes to surprise its fans with quality games. And that Forza Motorsport would launch in September 2022, without a lot of advance announcements, it would really surprise fans who are expecting a robust and solid simulation game.

Forza Motorsport to launch in September 2022

This speculation comes from Faizan Sheikh, an insider and video game expert, who believes that Forza Motorsport would launch in September 2022, although it could also be in October. This approximate release date stems from the release dates of other Xbox projects in 2022. If Forza Motorsport comes out in 2022, it could happen between September and October. CrossFireX in February, STALKER 2 in April, Redfall in summer, Starfield in November.

In addition to this, the exclusivity of Deathloop ends in September. And there are two supposed projects, Project Pentiment and Project Belfry, which could also come out in 2022. It is also worth mentioning that since Forza Motorsport 3, the simulation game series has released a delivery between September and November, which would be one more piece of information to consider. However, we need more data to confirm this date with confidence.