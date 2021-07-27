Playground Games surprised locals and strangers during the past E3 2021 with the announcement of Forza Horizon 5. In addition to working on the new installment of Fable, the studio had kept secret the production of the new installment of the Forza Horizon saga, which will hit the market this year.

Since its presentation, the studio has shared a lot of information about the title, and now they have returned to give new details of the most interesting for the players. Via Xbox Wire, Playground Games has confirmed that Forza Horizon 5 will feature up to 11 different biomes.

In this publication, the study wanted to highlight that, although it is important to have super striking vehicles in a driving title, what really makes them shine is the variety of environments that we find in the game. For this reason, Playground Games has put a special interest in players having different locations, as said by Mike Brown, creative director of Forza Horizon.

We knew from the beginning that we wanted this to be the biggest Forza Horizon yet. However, if we wanted to be the biggest, then we felt that we also needed to offer the most diversity and contrast. Mexico is almost like the entire world in one country: snow-capped peaks, rainforests, epic canyons, beautiful beaches, ancient architecture, and modern cities. When you add the incredible culture of Mexico – the music, the art, the history, the people – there is no more exciting place for the Horizon Festival.

For this reason, the Playground Games team has divided Mexico in such a way that Forza Horizon 5 will feature up to 11 different and unique biomes, each of them having been carefully investigated, as Don Acerta, art director of the title, assured when he said that “Our team collects site references and creates conceptual images that highlight the beauty and unique detail of each biome. We use techniques such as photogrammetry to accurately recreate the environment ».

Specific, the biomes that we can find in Forza Horizon 5 will be the following:

Canyon

Tropical coast

Farmland

Arid Hills

Jungle

Living desert

Rocky shore

Sand desert

Swamp

Urban city of Guanajuato

Volcano

If you want to explore the different biomes of Forza Horizon 5, you can do it from next November 9 on Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC.