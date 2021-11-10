Yesterday, November 9, was the official launch of Forza Horizon 5, the latest installment of the car franchise from the Playground Games studio. We could already see that the game would be an absolute success, thanks to the public’s response every time it was shown, or to the incredible reviews that the title got (here we put an excellent one like the glass of a pine tree, and with good reason). Well, today we found out that Forza Horizon 5 surpasses 4.5 million players, numbers that make it clear that the title, already in its second day, has had an incredible reception.

It has been through a Twitter post where Phil Spencer, the visible head of the Xbox division, has stated that Forza Horizon 5 is the most successful launch of a title under the Xbox Game Studios label to date. All this has been thanks to the unification of both Xbox, PC and services such as Xbox Game Pass or cloud play, since many users have had the opportunity to play the game without the need to spend € 60 to buy it.

Forza Horizon 5 surpasses 4.5 million players

We’ve invested for years in Xbox so more people can play. With 4.5+ million players so far across PC, cloud & console, Forza Horizon 5 shows that promise coming to life. Largest launch day for XGS game, peak concurrent 3x FH4 high. Thank you players & congrats to @WeArePlayground – Phil Spencer (@ XboxP3) November 10, 2021

Xbox Spain and Mexican artist Farid Rueda bring all the energy of Forza Horizon 5 to Madrid

For all users interested in trying it, Forza Horizon 5 is now available for everyone both in stores and in services such as Xbox Game Pass.