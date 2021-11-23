A few days ago, Forza Horizon 5, the new title of one of the most important arcade racing sagas on the market. This came exclusively for Xbox consoles (Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One), as well as PC, and soon became one of the best driving games for Xbox consoles. This applies to normal users, or those who expected to play it through Xbox Game Pass, but those who purchased a certain version of the game were able to play it early.

This early access has already put us on notice regarding the exaggerated number of users that the game would have at its launch. During this period it reached a number of users that we can rarely see in racing games, so it was already expected that when everyone could play it it would break all records.

Now we have learned from Microsoft the figures that Forza Horizon 5 handled during its launch week, and they are really a milestone, both for the franchise and for Microsoft itself.

Playground Games surprises

We all knew that Forza Horizon 5 was going to fall in love with a large number of fans of driving games, but we could never imagine that it would reach 10 million players in just one week. In this way has managed to beat all the records of the franchise, as well as Microsoft’s own, becoming the most played Xbox exclusive title in its first week.

Also we cannot forget that Forza Horizon 5 has been released day 1 on Xbox Game Pass, in turn becoming the Most successful title in its first week on the Xbox subscription service. Despite knowing this, we have not received exact data on the number of users who are playing it on Game Pass.

As if that weren’t enough, Forza Horizon 5 is not exactly having bad figures on the Steam platform. To be more specific, is currently in the top 20 most played titles on Valve’s platform, having ^^ a peak of almost 50 thousand simultaneous players **. This may seem like little, but remember that this title is available on Xbox Game Pass for PC, and therefore a large number of users will have chosen to pay the subscription to be able to enjoy this game.