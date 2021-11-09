Forza Horizon 5, one of the most anticipated games of the year, will be available starting tomorrow, November 9, for Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One and PC (Steam and Xbox Game Pass) and stands out for its novelties in terms of inclusion and accessibility is concerned.

One of the most striking features, although not much has been said about it, is the inclusion of sign language interpreters, With which, hearing impaired players will be able to better understand what is happening in game sequences.

When activating the option, At the bottom right of the screen the interpreter will appear in a format picture-in-picture. Initially, support for ASL (American Sign Language) and BSL (British Sign Language) will be added, which can be activated or deactivated from the accessibility menu. Hopefully it works well and they will add sign language in other languages ​​later.

It is important to clarify that this feature will not be available with the release of Forza Horizon 5, but it will come later, surely with an update.

IT MAY INTEREST YOU: How to Stream Like a Pro

There are other inclusion and accessibility options that will be included from the launch of Forza Horizon 5, As the color blind mode, which allows you to adapt the graphics for players who cannot distinguish certain colors. In this case, the settings can be applied separately to the game images and the interface.

In addition, it includes a reader who narrates aloud what appears in the user interface (text, buttons or other elements). And there are also the options to convert text to speech and speech to text in voice chats, which can be used by people with hearing, speech or vision problems.

All these settings can be activated or deactivated from the dedicated menu, by pressing the “X” button.