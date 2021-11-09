Through a video on YouTube by ElAnalistaDeBits, we can see the similarities between real Mexican landscapes and those recreated in Forza Horizon 5, the difference? Almost none, look.

Start your engines and get ready for this adventure that is about to begin, as we have a trip prepared for you. Fate will be Mexico and the way to get there will be through Forza Horizon 5, game that recreated the country’s landscapes in the best way.

Indeed, Forza Horizon 5 better recreated Mexican landscapes on a photographic level. It is even difficult to distinguish which is the real one and which is not. Although we already knew from the mouth of Playground Games that this installment would be the best of the saga, the truth is that it truly meets expectations. If you don’t believe us, here’s a preview of when Mexican biomes were introduced to us.

Through a video posted by TheBitsAnalyst, we were able to observe the (almost zero) differences between the Forza Horizon 5 charts and the real Mexico charts. Although there may be small details such as water, the truth is that the similarity and how well recreated is surprising.

If we take into account the wide variety of sites that are recreated in the game, the surprise can be even greater. From iconic structures like Guanajuato or the Baluarte bridge, to beautiful natural settings such as the Cabo de San Lucas or Teotihuacan. The most surprising of all is that regardless of whether it is natural or man-made, the sites faithfully correspond to the real ones.

The Playground Games game has not yet been released but it already has completely favorable reviews. This is the product of the more than 800,000 users premium who had early access to the game.

Forza Horizon 5 will premiere on November 9 and will be available on Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC, also on Game Pass.

