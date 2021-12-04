Forza Horizon 5 Review: Ultra-Realistic Physics And Graphics With The Best Driving Experience Ever

Forza Horizon is an open world driving video game saga that was born in 2012 and in 2021 presents its 5th installment by Playground Games and published by Xbox Game Studios. The proposal this time takes place in Mexico, an ideal setting to show all the improvements that this new saga introduces. We will do the analysis by counting the gaming experience with the Logitech G923 wheel. Do not miss it!

A bit of history in the saga

Forza horizon dazzled us from its first installment for being a game with amazing graphics for the time, and high-level entertainment with all the possibilities it offered, such as game by obtaining “Bracelets” by fast driving, destroy everything that comes our way along the way, races through various landscapes in Colorado, United States, etc. The latest installments were improving driving aspects, being more and more realistic, improving graphic quality, sound and expanding the open world more and more. The last installment was set in Scotland, and made special emphasis on the transition to different times of the year, from winter to summer, marking the differences between the weather conditions of each season.

Great visual enhancement with ultra-realistic physics

Let’s start with our test PC:

COMPONENTS SPECS Matherboard ASUS TUF B360-PRO GAMING Processor Intel Core i5 8400 6 cores and 6 threads at 3.8 Ghz RAM 16 GB DDR4 at 3600 Mhz GPU Nvidia ASUS GTX 1060 6GB VRAM Storage SA2000M8 / 1000G M.2 1TB SSD Monitor LG 24GL600F, IPS, 144 HZ, 1 ms GTG Peripheral Logitech G923 Steering Wheel OS Windows 11

In this installment the improvement was very considerable; Not only do we have 50% more map available compared to the last installment, but the details in them have been improved, to the point where we feel we are really traveling through emblematic places in Mexico.

We have a great variety of landscapes that will dazzle us from the visual: from the jungle, through arid and desert areas, to the beach, high mountain areas and volcanoes.

The graphic quality depends on the configuration chosen in the settings. The good news is that we have multiple options that will allow us to enjoy even those who do not have a powerful or current PC (see minimum requirements at the end of the note). The settings are: very low, low, medium, high, ultra, and elite.

In our case, we have been able to enjoy a lot with a balance between graphics and performance with our PC in the HIGH configuration, which is the optimum for this hardware and the one recommended by the game, fluctuating between 70 and 90 fps. If we want to get to 144 hz, we should go to the very low setting, while in ELITE, we will be between 25 and 40 FPS.

It is worth clarifying that this game is compatible with ray tracing, but that it is not recommended in this NVIDIA 1000 series, since it does not have dedicated cores for it. In any case we recommend an RTX 2060 onwards. In our opinion, with a processor like the one we have, and an RTX 3060, we could already take advantage of 144 hz in ELITE playing in 1080p. Pay special attention to the VRAM memory of the GPU since it is a very demanding game in this sense, and all those who have a 3 GB GTX 1060 could have problems to enjoy the title with an acceptable performance.

The graphic quality in the ELITE configuration is the best we have seen today in a game, not only driving but of all genres. From the details in the cars, to the lighting, reflections, ambience and the ground, everything looks dazzling to the eyes. For this reason, it is more usable if we have a 2k or 4k resolution monitor, although we will need a much more powerful graphic such as an RTX 3080 or 3090 to be able to have a reasonable performance in the highest quality.

ELITE GRAPHIC CONFIGURATION

Finally, mention that the delay in the current review was associated with problems of incompatibility with the steering wheel and serious performance problems, which were solved by an update in the NVIDIA driver, so we always suggest keeping them up to date.

Meteorology is the big star of the game

In this sense, we connect with one of the stars of this game, such as the weather conditions. Not only is the transition between different conditions very well achieved, but the atmospheric physical processes have been greatly improved, from the visual detail to the dynamics and impacts it has on driving.

In foggy conditions or dust storms we will notice a significant reduction in visibility, and in the latter case, in addition, due to the wind, we will notice difficulty keeping the steering wheel steady, so we will have to compensate sideways. In snow or frozen ponds, meanwhile, it will be more difficult to maintain grip, and therefore control of the vehicle. Without a doubt, the most marked transition is when we go from asphalt with a dry floor, where we have the most control, to a terrain made of clay, stone or mud. In these last cases we will notice not only the greater difficulty to keep the car stable but we will also notice the imperfections of the terrain on the steering wheel. On wet asphalt we will have to control the power with the accelerator varying, depending on whether we are in tight or softer corners.

Of course, it will also depend on the type of car we are driving, since the above are generalities.

SNOW

DUST STORM

ELECTRIC STORM

SUNSET

EVENING

High level sound experience

Another of the great historical virtues of forza games is undoubtedly the ambient sound and especially that of the engines. The sounds are very close to reality, do not appear simulated or canned, and greatly enhance the visual experience. This is key, since many other competitors fail to adequately represent this section that, for us, is essential in a game of this type, something that the Horizon 5 has achieved by far this time.

A very large open world that is not used by the game’s proposal

We had said that one of the best features of Horizon 5 was the increase in the map compared to the last installment. And yes, it is very good news, but it is not so well used in the game. Our feeling is that the campaign mode proposal of deploying so many skills without a clear guide, results in us feeling overwhelmed, overwhelmed, and lost, without knowing what to play first.

If the game accompanied us and recommended the competitions that we should follow, it would be more consistent, fun and relaxed for the user who should not make the minimum effort to think more than just running and enjoying the virtues of the landscapes of Mexico.

Among the options offered by the game, we have tens of hundreds of cars of all the most recognized brands, we can tune the cars, participate in events such as the “Super 7” in which we can test high-end cars for a short time and for particular course of online competitions.

Experience with the Logitech G 923 steering wheel

The Logitech G923 steering wheel is the evolution of the much acclaimed G920. It is a steering wheel that can be used both for play 4/5 and for PC. This steering wheel is covered in very good quality leather, with precise gear levers, although with room for tolerances, as they are somewhat sharp to our liking, made of steel.

We have the typical PlayStation buttons, and others that we can configure to our liking to change cameras, select handbrake, rewind, etc. We also have LED RPM indicators.

The pedal board is of excellent quality, built in metal, with a generous base in hard plastic. The pedals themselves feel good, especially the throttle and throttle, although to our liking the brake is too hard. In this sense the G920, which we also tested, seemed more suitable. In any case, our solution was to configure the game to increase the sensitivity of the pedal, and require little travel to operate it.

The great novelty of this steering wheel is its new Force Feedback system with two TRUEFORCE motors with up to 1000 hz, which allows us to obtain a more realistic experience in the feedback that the steering wheel offers us in contact with different types of surfaces and the environment.

We must say that the difficulty of the game has increased compared to previous installments, and this makes it very fun when we have such a good experience provided by a steering wheel like this. The sensations are incredible, to the point that we feel like driving around the map as if it were a weekend ride. But without a doubt, enjoying the adrenaline that the game generates through the challenges in the races makes it highly addictive and makes us want to keep playing again and again.

The feedback we get from the steering wheel through the game is excellent, and it is noticeable as we said before, when going from a smooth surface to a rough or irregular one, being perceived both in the force that we must do to maintain stability in the car as well as the vibrations generated from the ground towards the steering wheel. The sensation of understeer and oversteer is very well achieved, to the point that, if we lose control of the car, it will be very difficult to stabilize it again.

Forza Horizon 5: minimum requirements to play on PC

Operating system: Windows 10 with update 1909.

Processor: Intel i5-4460 or Ryzen 3 1200.

Graphics card: NVIDIA GTX 970 or Radeon RX 470.

Graphics memory: 4 GB.

Memory: 8 GB.

Storage space: 110 GB HDD.

Forza Horizon 5: Recommended Requirements To Play On PC

Operating system: Windows 10 with update 1909.

Processor: Intel i5-8400 or Ryzen 5 1500X.

Graphics card: NVIDIA GTX 1070 or Radeon RX 590.

Graphics memory: 8 GB.

Memory: 16 GB.

Storage space: 110 GB HDD

