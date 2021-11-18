Forza Horizon 5 receives its first patch and here is its news

Although Forza Horizon 5 is now available for consoles Xbox and PC, the work of Playground Games It’s not over yet. Currently its authors are working on multiple patches and updates to improve the gaming experience, and the first of them has already reached all these platforms.

Its authors said that, beyond being a patch, it is actually a hotfix It includes a lot of small tweaks and changes, although none of them are really that important. Generally speaking, this update promises to improve the stability of Forza Horizon 5, and fixes some of the issues users had with some missions and DLC content.

Obviously, this will not be the last patch that the game receives, and surely in the future we will see much more substantial updates that add more content to a game that is already quite dense.

If you still don’t play Forza Horizon 5, then we recommend you take a look at our written review where we talk more in detail about one of the best titles of Xbox Game Studios of this year.

Editor’s note: Contrary to many other current games, Forza Horizon 5 debuted in a very good condition in terms of its technical section. Many of these tweaks aren’t really that important, but they definitely help make the game even better.

Via: ComicBook