Forza Horizon 5, one of the most anticipated games of the year, finally arrived on November 5 and everything indicates that it started strongly and that it aims to become a great success. Microsoft confirmed that the title had the biggest first week of any Xbox game in company history, with 10 million players in its first week.

Through the official Twitter account of Forza Horizon, the company confirmed that it was the biggest game launch in Xbox history. “Thanks to the 10+ million # ForzaHorizon5 fans for the biggest first week in all of Xbox and XboxGamePass history”says the post, which means Forza Horizon 5 also broke records for Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Studios games.

As with all Xbox Game Studios games, Forza Horizon 5 was launched to the Xbox Game Pass subscription service, meaning that subscribers were able to access the game at no additional cost from day one.

While Forza Horizon 5 continues to grow in popularity and break new records, Playground Games, the developer studio behind the title, recently announced that it will continue to add elements to the game, which will increase inclusivity and make the game more accessible to a wider range of players.

In addition to its basic accessibility features, which can currently be found within the racing simulator, Forza Horizon 5 is also configured for add an on-screen sign language interpreter to the game, coming in a future update.