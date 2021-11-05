Forza Horizon 5 has references to Banjo-Kazooie and more

Yes OK Forza Horizon 5 It is still a couple of days away, several people have already had the opportunity to enjoy this title, and some of the references that the Playground Games work hides have already begun to circulate online. Thus, a series of nods to series such as Banjo-Kazooie, Halo and even DOOM have been found.

According to VGC, in Forza Horizon 5 It is possible to customize the sound that the car horns emit, where one can choose between a series of traditional tunes, and others inspired by the famous Xbox franchises. With more than 400 vehicles available in this installment, users have several options available to them. These are the series that are referenced with a series of iconic tunes:

-Halo

-Sea of ​​Thieves

-Killer Instinct

-Ori and the Blind Forest

-Banjo-Kazooie – Spiral Mountain (Part 1)

-Banjo-Kazooie – Spiral Mountain (Part 2)

-Battletoads

-The Outer Worlds

-Doom – E1M1 (Upper part)

-Doom – E1M1 (Lower part)

Forza Horizon 5 It will come to Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC, as well as day one to Game Pass, next November 9. You can check our review of the game here. In the same way, this is our gameplay of the title.

Editor’s Note:

It’s nice to see that Xbox and Playground Games have provided this kind of content that fans will love. Per se Forza Horizon 5 It’s already a great game, now driving will be a lot more fun if you can play the classic DOOM level 1 theme.

Via: VGC