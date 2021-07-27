Forza Horizon 5 has 11 different biomes

Forza Horizon 5 is the next iteration of the great racing saga exclusive to Microsoft. This new delivery comes with multiple improvements, both in its graphic section as well as in the playable. We know that Forza Horizon 5 you will have more than 2,000 different sky configurations, in addition to using the photogrammetry for the creation of your landscapes and cities. To this news are now added the 11 biomes of Forza Horizon 5, and they will be very varied.

The goal of the developers to Forza Horizon 5 was to make a game that had environments as varied as possible, and for that Mexico was one of the great candidates to consider, becoming the winner. As commented Mike Brown, Creative Director from Forza Horizon 5, «Mexico is almost like the whole world in one country«. In addition to its varied biomes, the map of Mexico in Forza Horizon 5 will allow the game to have so much more room to develop, with highways that cross the region completely and that we can enjoy.

Total, the 11 biomes that we can explore in Forza Horizon 5 will be the following:

Canyon

Tropical coast

Rocky shore

Farmland

Arid hills

Jungle

Sand desert

Living desert

Volcano

Swamp

Guanajuato

In addition to biomes, Forza Horizon 5 will include dynamic weather and seasons, so a biome will not look the same at all times of the year, or even during the same day. The maps will undergo changes As the days and months go by allowing players to come back later to explore those areas under a totally different experience.

Forza Horizon 5 is being developed for Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S and PC. The title has its release date scheduled for November 9 of this same year, reason why it does not lack too much for its launching. In addition, we know that it will have compatibility with raytracing technology.